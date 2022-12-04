Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Area Wrestling: Flyers win the title in Edina

Area Wrestling Results from Saturday, Dec. 3

December 04, 2022 05:38 PM
EDINA — Behind three individual champions, the Little Falls Flyers won the Edina Wrestling Invite with 193.5 points Saturday, Dec. 3.

Noah Cameron won at 138 pounds while Kobi Cameron got the title at 145 and Beau Robinson at 152.

Team Scores: 1-Little Falls 193.5, 2-Hudson 177, 3-Farmington 162, 4-Monticello 124, 5-Burnsville 115, 6-Edina 112.5, 7-Grand Rapids 107.5, 8-Sibley East 102, 9-Lake City 85, 10-Bloomington Kennedy 47, 11-Minneapolis South 22, 12-St. Croix Lutheran

Little Falls Results

106: 6-Ethan Zellers 1-2

113: 4-Leighton Odegard 0-2

120: 6-Cassidy Okerman 2-2

126: 3-Mason Rausch 3-1

132: Alex Rudenick 0-2

138: 1-Noah Cameron 3-0, Joey Wilczek 0-2

145: 1-Kobi Cameron 4-0, Conner Senart 0-2

152: 1-Beau Robinson 3-0, Dane Ballou 1-2

160: 3-Wyatt Baum 2-1, Hunter Ramsdell 1-2

170: 3-Ryan Kloecki 2-1

182: 4-Ivan Petrich 2-2

195: 3-Hank LeClair 2-1

220: 5-Alex Schmitz 3-1, Sam Primus 0-2

285: 6-Aiden Nordile 1-2

Next: Little Falls at Brainerd Invite Dec. 9-10.

Fitzpatrick wins at 160

RUSH CITY — Crosby-Ironton’s John Paul Fitzpatrick won the title at 160 in the Rush City Wrestling Invite Saturday, Dec. 3.

Clayton Lingen was sixth for the Rangers at 145.

Crosby-Ironton Results

145: 6-Clayton Lingen 1-2

152: Aiden Gravelle 0-2

160: 1-John Paul Fitzpatrick 3-0

Next: Crosby-Ironton at Minnewaska Triangular 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

