Area Wrestling: Flyers wrestle away 2 wins

SAUK RAPIDS — Wyatt Baum and Beau Robinson each went 3-0 with two pins for the Little Falls Flyers who finished 2-1 at the Sauk Rapids quadrangular Thursday, Jan. 26.

Little Falls defeated Fergus Falls and Sauk Rapids while losing to Bemidji.

Hank LeClair and Ivan Petrich both went 3-0 with one pin and Mason Rausch was 2-0 with one pin.

Bemidji 40, Little Falls 27

Little Falls 71, Fergus Falls 6

Little Falls 61, Sauk Rapids 18

106: Ryan Vogt 1-0, Ethan Zellers 1-1

113: Ethan Zellers 1-0, Ryan Vogt 1-1

120: Cassidy Okerman 1-2

126: Mason Rausch 2-0 p, Hayden Ramsdell 0-1

132: Joey Wilczek 2-1

138: Abe Anez 1-2

145: Wyatt Baum 3-0 pp

152: Beau Robinson 3-0 pp

160: Dane Ballou 2-1

170: Ryan Kloeckl 2-1

182: Ivan Petrich 3-0 p

195: Hank LeClair 3-0 p

220: Alexander Schmitz 2-1

285: Sam Primus 2-1

Overall: LF 11-7. Next: Little Falls at Pine City Quadrangular 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

Pierz drops 2

PIERZ — Kyle Stangl finished 2-0 with two pins at 106 pounds as the Pierz Pioneers went 0-2 Thursday, Jan. 26, losing 38-27 to Princeton and 50-23 to Mora.

Liam Hennessy, Derek Stangl and Chase Becker all finished 2-0 with one pin for the Pioneers.

Princeton 38, Pierz 27

Mora 50, Pierz 23

106: Kyle Stangl 2-0

113: Carter Young 1-1

120: Cash Fussy 0-2

126: Liam Hennessy 2-0

132: Derek Stangl 2-0

138: Braden LeBlanc 0-1, Chase Becker 1-0

145: Chase Becker 1-0, Brayden Melby 0-1

152: Jacob LeBlanc 1-1

160: Jayden Zajac 1-0, Kayden Kroll 0-1

170: Caleb Koch 0-1, Jayden Zajac 0-1

182: Bradly Tanner 0-1, Caleb Koch 1-0

195: Nathan Nash 0-2

220: Jack Byker 0-2

285: Wyatt Dingmann 0-2

Overall: Prz 9-3. Next: Pierz hosts Zimmerman 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.

W-DC drops 2

WADENA — Koby Endres went 2-0 with two pins at 195 pounds as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines finished 0-2 at their triangular Thursday, Jan. 26, losing to Frazee 67-9 and 47-34 to Barnesville.

James Seelhammer also went 2-0 for the Wolverines.

Frazee 67, WDC 9

Barnesville 47, WDC 34

106: Logan Seelhammer 0-1, Gage Mallak 0-1

113: Gage Mallak 0-1 Hudson Schultz 0-1

120: Hudson Schultz 1-0, James Seelhammer 1-0

126: James Seelhammer 1-0

132: Gideon Pinnella 0-1

138: Jaydyn Kenney 0-2

145: Kylan Benning 0-1, Madelyn Gallant 0-1

152: Madelyn Gallant 1-0

160: Ettore Pinnella 0-2

170: Grant Seelhammer 1-1

182: Brandon Wheeler 1-1

195: Koby Endres 2-0 pp

220: Brett Reinke 0-2

285: Open

Overall: WDC 3-15. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek in Park Region Conference Tournament at New York Mills Saturday, Feb. 4.

Aitkin goes 1-2

AITKIN — Craig Ashton and Jack Grell both finished 3-0 with three pins as the Aitkin Gobblers defeated Cass Lake-Bena 70-6, lost to Royalton 42-25 and lost to Mille Lacs 41-40 on tiebreakers Thursday, Jan. 26.

Hayden Workman, Nathan Trotter and Jacob Williams all were 3-0 for the Gobblers as they moved to 11-10 on the season.

Aitkin 70, CL-B 6

Mille Lacs 41, Aitkin 40

Royalton 42, Aitkin 25

106: Weston Kyllonen 1-2

113: Andrew Hudrlik 1-2

120: Jacob McGuire 1-2

126: John Pelarski 1-2

132: Tyler Franke 1-2

138: Nathan Trotter 3-0

145: Tyler Hacker 1-2

152: Kenny Erickson 2-1

160: Hayden Workman 3-0

170: Jack Grell 3-0

182: Jacob Williams 2-0, Kane Beirne 0-1

195: Kane Beirne 2-0, Jacob Williams 1-0

220: Open

285: Craig Ashton 3-0