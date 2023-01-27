Area Wrestling: Flyers wrestle away 2 wins
five area wresting teams hit the mat Thursday, Jan. 26.
SAUK RAPIDS — Wyatt Baum and Beau Robinson each went 3-0 with two pins for the Little Falls Flyers who finished 2-1 at the Sauk Rapids quadrangular Thursday, Jan. 26.
Little Falls defeated Fergus Falls and Sauk Rapids while losing to Bemidji.
Hank LeClair and Ivan Petrich both went 3-0 with one pin and Mason Rausch was 2-0 with one pin.
Bemidji 40, Little Falls 27
Little Falls 71, Fergus Falls 6
Little Falls 61, Sauk Rapids 18
106: Ryan Vogt 1-0, Ethan Zellers 1-1
113: Ethan Zellers 1-0, Ryan Vogt 1-1
120: Cassidy Okerman 1-2
126: Mason Rausch 2-0 p, Hayden Ramsdell 0-1
132: Joey Wilczek 2-1
138: Abe Anez 1-2
145: Wyatt Baum 3-0 pp
152: Beau Robinson 3-0 pp
160: Dane Ballou 2-1
170: Ryan Kloeckl 2-1
182: Ivan Petrich 3-0 p
195: Hank LeClair 3-0 p
220: Alexander Schmitz 2-1
285: Sam Primus 2-1
Overall: LF 11-7. Next: Little Falls at Pine City Quadrangular 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.
Pierz drops 2
PIERZ — Kyle Stangl finished 2-0 with two pins at 106 pounds as the Pierz Pioneers went 0-2 Thursday, Jan. 26, losing 38-27 to Princeton and 50-23 to Mora.
Liam Hennessy, Derek Stangl and Chase Becker all finished 2-0 with one pin for the Pioneers.
Princeton 38, Pierz 27
Mora 50, Pierz 23
106: Kyle Stangl 2-0
113: Carter Young 1-1
120: Cash Fussy 0-2
126: Liam Hennessy 2-0
132: Derek Stangl 2-0
138: Braden LeBlanc 0-1, Chase Becker 1-0
145: Chase Becker 1-0, Brayden Melby 0-1
152: Jacob LeBlanc 1-1
160: Jayden Zajac 1-0, Kayden Kroll 0-1
170: Caleb Koch 0-1, Jayden Zajac 0-1
182: Bradly Tanner 0-1, Caleb Koch 1-0
195: Nathan Nash 0-2
220: Jack Byker 0-2
285: Wyatt Dingmann 0-2
Overall: Prz 9-3. Next: Pierz hosts Zimmerman 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.
W-DC drops 2
WADENA — Koby Endres went 2-0 with two pins at 195 pounds as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines finished 0-2 at their triangular Thursday, Jan. 26, losing to Frazee 67-9 and 47-34 to Barnesville.
James Seelhammer also went 2-0 for the Wolverines.
Frazee 67, WDC 9
Barnesville 47, WDC 34
106: Logan Seelhammer 0-1, Gage Mallak 0-1
113: Gage Mallak 0-1 Hudson Schultz 0-1
120: Hudson Schultz 1-0, James Seelhammer 1-0
126: James Seelhammer 1-0
132: Gideon Pinnella 0-1
138: Jaydyn Kenney 0-2
145: Kylan Benning 0-1, Madelyn Gallant 0-1
152: Madelyn Gallant 1-0
160: Ettore Pinnella 0-2
170: Grant Seelhammer 1-1
182: Brandon Wheeler 1-1
195: Koby Endres 2-0 pp
220: Brett Reinke 0-2
285: Open
Overall: WDC 3-15. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek in Park Region Conference Tournament at New York Mills Saturday, Feb. 4.
Aitkin goes 1-2
AITKIN — Craig Ashton and Jack Grell both finished 3-0 with three pins as the Aitkin Gobblers defeated Cass Lake-Bena 70-6, lost to Royalton 42-25 and lost to Mille Lacs 41-40 on tiebreakers Thursday, Jan. 26.
Hayden Workman, Nathan Trotter and Jacob Williams all were 3-0 for the Gobblers as they moved to 11-10 on the season.