Area Wrestling: Gobblers, Pioneers, Road Crew all advance

VIRGINIA — Walker Jones and Jacob Williams both won via pinfall as the Aitkin Gobblers defeated the Rock Ridge Wolverines 39-22 in the Section 7-2A Team Quarterfinals Thursday, Feb. 16.

Jackson Cline won by technical fall at 132 pounds for the Gobblers with a score of 20-5 while Kenny Erickson won his match by major decision at 145 pounds.

Jacob Benson-Vick, Nathan Trotter, Jack Grell and Kane Beirne all won by decision for Aitkin who advanced to the Section 7-2A Semifinals and will face Mora Friday, Feb. 17.

Aitkin 39, Rock Ridge 22

106: Gage Benz (RR) major dec. Weston Kyllonen 8-0

113: Jacob Benson-Vick (A) dec. Grayson Bennett 10-5

120: Nolan Campbell (RR) pinned Jacob McGuire 1:48

126: Dutch Hedblom (RR) dec. John Pelarski 12-7

132: Jackson Cline (A) tech. fall Grant Benz 20-5

138: Nathan Trotter (A) dec. Jackson Kendall 4-3

145: Kenny Erickson (A) major dec. Colton Gallus 13-1

152: Connor Morcom (RR) dec. Hayden Workman 18-14

160: Walker Jones (A) pinned Gavin Flannigan 0:55

170: Jack Grell (A) dec. Damion Tapio 4-3

182: Jacob Williams (A) pinned Kaelan Kimball 1:52

195: Kane Beirne (A) dec. Keegan Comer 2-1

220: Jake Rice (RR) forfeit win

285: Craig Ashton (A) forfeit win

Overall: A 12-11. Next: Aitkin against Mora in Section 7-2A Semifinals Friday, Feb. 17.

PL/PRB 52, Alexandria 21

PINE RIVER — Parker Zutter pinned his opponent in 24 seconds as the East No. 2 seed Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew defeated the East No. 3 seeded Alexandria Cardinals 52-21 in the Section 8-2A Team Tournament Thursday, Feb. 16.

Easton Miller, Sean Kilpatrick, Chance Abraham, Corbin Knapp, Payton Scott and Riley Peters also won with pins for the Road Crew who improved to 27-1 this season.

Earl Stockman won with an 11-0 major decision and Grant Thompson and Trey Tuchtenhagen both won by decision for the Road Crew who advanced to the Section 8-2A Semifinals and will face Thief River Falls Friday, Feb. 17.

PL/PRB 52, Alexandria 21

106: Nolan Fettig (A) pinned Trevor Holmberg 3:10

113: Parker Zutter (P) pinned Ty Larson 0:24

120: Easton Miller (P) pinned Logan Timm 2:00

126: Mason Mcgrane (A) pinned Owen Dabill 2:59

132: Sean Kilpatrick (P) pinned Isaac Saffert 4:31

138: Grant Thompson (P) dec. Zachary Brezina 7-2

145: Blaze Nelson (A) dec. Brady Ruhl 3-0

152: Chance Abraham (P) pinned Karl Franson 1:18

160: Earl Stockman (P) major dec. Gavin Engelbrecht 11-0

170: Kelly Johnson (A) pinned Paxton Goddard 0:25

182: Trey Tuchtenhagen (P) dec. Landon Seward 9-2

195: Corbin Knapp (A) pinned Jordan Nicholson 3:21

220: Payton Scott (A) pinned Cody Vatnsdal 1:18

285: Riley Peters (P) pinned Luke Maanum 1:12

Overall: PLPRB 27-1. Next: PLPRB against Thief River Falls in Section 8-2A Semifinals Friday, Feb. 17.

Pierz 37, Milaca 30

PIERZ — Link Toops, Carter Young, Derek Stangl, Brayden Melby and Chase Becker all picked up pins as the Pierz Pioneers jumped out to a 37-0 lead before holding off the Milaca Wolves for a 37-30 victory in the Section 7-2A Team Quarterfinals Thursday, Feb. 16.

Liam Hennessy won with a 13-0 major decision while Kyle Stangl won with a 6-1 decision for the Pioneers who advance to the Section 7-2A Team Semifinals and will face Grand Rapids Friday, Feb. 17.

Pierz 37, Milaca 30

106: Link Toops (P) pinned Robert Gerisch 1:27

113: Kyle Stangl (P) dec. Lincoln Starr 6-1

120: Carter Young (P) pinned Heath Erickson 0:22

126: Liam Hennessy (P) major dec. Austin Linder 13-0

132: Derek Stangl (P) pinned Nicholas Reese 2:46

138: Brayden Melby (P) pinned Rolle Steinbrecher 4:34

145: Chase Becker (P) pinned Seth Noack 3:10

152: Jack Schoenborn (M) major dec. Derrick Pryzbilla 20-9

160: Caleb Sahlstrom (M) dec. Jacob LeBlanc 7-1

170: Clay Anderson (M) dec. Jayden Zajac 12-6

182: Jack Nord (M) dec. Caleb Koch 8-5

195: Jack Hanson (M) tech. fall Nathan Nash 20-5

220: Colbee Zens (M) pinned Wyatt Dingmann 1:46

285: Logan Ash (M) pinned Jack Byker 1:06