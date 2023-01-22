Area Wrestling: Little Falls 4th at Eastview Invite

APPLE VALLEY — Hank LeClair pinned all three of his opponents at 195 pounds to capture a first-place finish as the Little Falls Flyers placed fourth as a team at the Eastview Lightning Invite Saturday, Jan. 21.

Noah Cameron finished 5-1 and placed third at 138 pounds for the Flyers while Beau Robinson was also third at 152 pounds after going 3-1.

Joey Wilczek, Wyatt Baum and Ryan Kloeckl all finished fourth for the Flyers.

1-Scott West 199, 2-Wayzata 179, 3-Farmington 125.5, 4-Little Falls 119.5, 5-Faribault 107.5, 6-Woodbury 101.5, 7-St. Thomas Academy 98, 8-Eastview 95, 9-Rosemount 74, 10-Austin 48, 11-Winona 46.5, 12-Roseville 41, 13-Sauk Rapids 40, 14-Coon Rapids 34.5, 15-Two Rivers 25.5

120: Cassidy Okerman 0-2

126: Hayden Ramsdell 0-2

132: 4-Joey Wilczek 3-2

138: 3-Noah Cameron 5-1

145: Conner Senart 1-2, Abe Anez 0-2

152: 3-Beau Robinson 3-1, Dane Ballou 2-2

160: 4-Wyatt Baum 3-2

170: 4-Ryan Kloeckl 4-2

182: Ivan Petrich 0-2

195: 1-Hank LeClair 3-0

220: Alexander Schmitz 0-2, Sam Primus 0-2

285: Aiden Nordley 0-2

Next: Little Falls hosts triangular 5:00 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 24.

WDC Girls at Sibley East

ARLINGTON — Kaylee Endres and Madelyn Gallant each placed second for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines at the Prowler Girls Invite Saturday, Jan. 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Endres and Gallant each finished 2-1 with two falls for the Wolverines.