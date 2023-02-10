Area Wrestling: Pierz downs 7th-ranked Royalton
The Pierz Pioneers hosted Royalton-Upsala Thursday, Feb. 9.
PIERZ — Kyle Stangl and Carter Young won the first two matches at 106-pounds and 113-pounds by pin as the Pierz Pioneers defeated Class 1A’s seventh-ranked Royalton-Upsala 36-28 Thursday, Feb. 9.
Nathan Nash and Chase Becker also won their matches by pin for the Pioneers while Liam Hennessey, Derek Stangl, Jayden Zajac and Caleb Koch all won by decision.
Pierz 36, Royalton 28
106: Kyle Stangl (P) pinned Marcus Hayes 3:13
113: Carter Young (P) pinned Adonijah Ripple 1:33
120: Tucker Simmons (Royalton) major dec. Connor Hennessy 10-0
126: Liam Hennessy (P) dec. Lane Olson 5-3
132: Derek Stangl (P) dec. Johnathon Bzdok 7-2
138: Chase Becker (P) pinned Brock Costanzo 4:38
145: Will Gorecki (Royalton) dec. Derrick Przybilla 8-3
152: Sawyer Simmons (Royalton) dec. Jacob LeBlanc 7-3
160: Jayden Zajac (P) dec. Nicholas Leibold 5-4
170: Caleb Koch (P) dec. Jake Leners 8-7
182: Nathan Nash (P) pinned Brayden Leners 5:54
195: Kaden Holm (Royalton) pinned Wyatt Dingmann 0:45
220: Bryce Holm (Royalton) pinned Henry Hoffman 0:58
285: Brandon Mugg (Royalton) pinned Jack Byker 0:34
Next: Pierz at Foley 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.
