99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Wrestling: Pierz downs 7th-ranked Royalton

The Pierz Pioneers hosted Royalton-Upsala Thursday, Feb. 9.

Pierz Pioneer Logo.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
February 09, 2023 09:08 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PIERZ — Kyle Stangl and Carter Young won the first two matches at 106-pounds and 113-pounds by pin as the Pierz Pioneers defeated Class 1A’s seventh-ranked Royalton-Upsala 36-28 Thursday, Feb. 9.

Nathan Nash and Chase Becker also won their matches by pin for the Pioneers while Liam Hennessey, Derek Stangl, Jayden Zajac and Caleb Koch all won by decision.

Pierz 36, Royalton 28

106: Kyle Stangl (P) pinned Marcus Hayes 3:13

113: Carter Young (P) pinned Adonijah Ripple 1:33

120: Tucker Simmons (Royalton) major dec. Connor Hennessy 10-0

126: Liam Hennessy (P) dec. Lane Olson 5-3

132: Derek Stangl (P) dec. Johnathon Bzdok 7-2

138: Chase Becker (P) pinned Brock Costanzo 4:38

145: Will Gorecki (Royalton) dec. Derrick Przybilla 8-3

152: Sawyer Simmons (Royalton) dec. Jacob LeBlanc 7-3

160: Jayden Zajac (P) dec. Nicholas Leibold 5-4

170: Caleb Koch (P) dec. Jake Leners 8-7

182: Nathan Nash (P) pinned Brayden Leners 5:54

195: Kaden Holm (Royalton) pinned Wyatt Dingmann 0:45

220: Bryce Holm (Royalton) pinned Henry Hoffman 0:58

285: Brandon Mugg (Royalton) pinned Jack Byker 0:34

Next: Pierz at Foley 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSWRESTLINGAITKIN GOBBLERSC-I RANGERSLITTLE FALLS FLYERSROAD CREW WRESTLINGPIERZ PIONEERSSTAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALSVERNDALEWADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINES
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Girls hockey players skate up the rink
Prep
Area Girls Hockey: Lightning upset in section quarters
The Northern Lakes Lightning hosted Brekenridge-Wahpeton Thursday, Feb. 9.
February 09, 2023 08:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Shane Carlson
Prep
Wrestling: Warriors run conference record to 5-2 with 2 wins
The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Fergus Falls Thursday, Feb. 9.
February 09, 2023 07:19 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Aiden Olsen
Prep
Adapted Floor Hockey: Brainerd remains perfect with 9-4 win
The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Maple Grove Wednesday, Feb. 8.
February 08, 2023 08:12 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
1 BRD Annelise Baird DSC_6837.JPG
Prep
Nordic Skiing: Both Warrior teams advance, Flyers boys win title
The Brainerd Warriors, Little Falls Flyers and Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines competed in the Section 8 Championship Wednesday, Feb. 8.
February 08, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report