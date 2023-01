Area Wrestling: Pierz thunders past Zimmerman

PIERZ — Cash Fussy and Jack Byker each earned wins by pin as the Pierz Pioneers defeated Zimmerman 69-10 in a Granite Ridge Conference meet Friday, Jan. 27.

Kyle Stangl also won by tech fall and Chase Becker won by major decision.

Pierz 69, Zimmerman 10

106: Kyle Stangl (P) tech fall Zander Spitzmueller 5:07

113: Link Toops (P) wins by forfeit

120: Cash Fussy (P) pinned Christopher Belair 5:47

126: Beau Dipprey (Z) pinned Braden LeBlanc 1:05

132: Dere Stangl wins by forfeit

138: Chase Becker (P) maj dec Sam Miller 11-0

145: Derrick Przybilla wins by forfeit

152: Jacob LeBlanc wins by forfeit

160: Kaden Kroll wins by forfeit

170: Jayden Zajac wins by forfeit

182: Bradley Tanner wins by forfeit

195: Brooks Howard (Z) maj dec Nathan Prash 15-6

220: Wyatt Dingmann wins by forfeit

285: Jack Byker pinned Bryce Nordlund 3:10

Girls

113: Beau Dipprey (Zimmerman) pinned Adyson Winscher 2:46

132: Ava Phillips (Pierz) pinned Olivia Gardas 1:59

Overall: Prz 10-3. Next: Pierz at Albany Trinagular 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

WDC 58, Ottertail Central 20

UNDERWOOD — Logan Seelhammer, Gage Mallak and Hudson Schultz pushed the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines out to an 18-0 lead with three consecutive pins leading to a 58-20 WDC victory over Ottertail Central Friday, Jan. 27.

The Wolverines were a pinning machine as they collected eight pins. Koby Endres, Grant Seelhammer, Ettore Pinnella, Eli Benning and Gideon Pinnella also recorded pins for W-DC.

ADVERTISEMENT

WDC 58, OTC 20

106: Logan Seelhammer (WDC) pinned Lanston Barry 1:14

113: Gage Mallak (WDC) pinned Dylan Geihsler 1:42

120: Hudson Schultz (WDC) pinned Brock Resch 3:33

126: Mason Christianson (OTC) pinned James Seelhammer 1:24

132: Gideon Pinnella (WDC) pinned Samuel Ravenscraft 3:38

138: Conner Nelson Maj. Dec. Jayden Kenney 14-6

145: Tommy Ehlert (OTC) Maj. Dec. Kylan Benning 16-6

152: Eli Benning (WDC) pinned Lexi Evavold 2:50

160: Ettore Pinnella (WDC) pinned Xavier Lewis 3:22

170: Grant Seelhammer (WDC) pinned Gaiden Hoeper 1:01

182: Brandon Wheeler (WDC) Maj. Dec. Will Schwartz 11-2

195: Dinico Polan (WDC forfeit

220: Koby Endres (WDC) pinned Josh Larson 0:01

285: Kale Rich (OTC) pinned Brett Reinke 0:01