Area Wrestling: Pierz wins twice

Four area wresting teams hit the mat Thursday, Jan. 19.

BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
January 19, 2023 10:04 PM
GRAND RAPIDS — Chase Becker and Caleb Koch each finished 2-0 with two pins as the Pierz Pioneers swept their triangular, defeating Grand Rapids 37-26 and Hibbing 54-24 Thursday, Jan. 19.

Kyle Stangl, Carter Young and Derek Stangl all picked up two wins for the Pioneers as they improved their record to 8-0 this season.

Pierz 37, Grand Rapids 26

Pierz 54, Hibbing 24

106: Kyle Stangl 2-0

113: Link Toops 1-0, Carter Young 1-0

120: Carter Young 1-0, Connor Hennessy 0-1

126: Liam Hennessy 0-1, Alan Brixius 0-1

132: Derek Stangl 1-0, Liam Hennessy 1-0

138: Brayden Melby 1-0, Derek Stangl 1-0

145: Chase Becker 1-0, Brayden Melby 0-1

152: Jacob LeBlanc 1-0, Chase Becker 1-0

160: Jayden Zajac 0-1, Jacob LeBlanc 1-0

170: Caleb Koch 1-0, Jayden Zajac 1-0

182: Bradley Tanner 0-1, Caleb Koch 1-0

195: Wyatt Dingmann 0-1, Nathan Nash 0-1

220: Wyatt Dingmann 1-0

285: Jack Byker 1-1

Overall: Prz 8-0. Next: Pierz at Little Falls Triangular 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

Aitkin finishes 2-1

AITKIN — Jacob Williams and Jack Grell each finished 3-0 with two pins as the Aitkin Gobblers went 2-1 at the Aitkin quadrangular by defeating Cloquet 60-18 and Deer River 51-19, before losing to Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 50-29 Thursday, Jan. 19.

Aitkin’s Kenny Erickson and Nathan Trotter each went 3-0 and Craig Ashton also went 3-0 including a nine-second pin as Aitkin improves to 7-5 this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aitkin 60, Cloquet 18

Aitkin 51, Deer River 19

LPGE 50, Aitkin 29

106: Weston Kyllonen 0-3

113: Andrew Hudrlick 0-1, Madelyn Strohmayer 1-1

120: Jacob McGuire 2-1

126: John Pelarski 1-2

132: Jackson Cline 2-1

138: Nathan Trotter 3-0

145: Kenny Erickson 1-0, Tyler Hacker 0-2

152: Walker Jones 0-1, Kenny Erickson 2-0

160: Hayden Workman 2-1

170: Jack Grell 3-0

182: Jacob Williams 2-0

195: Jacob Williams 1-0, Kane Beirne 0-1

220: Kane Beirne 1-1

285: Craig Ashton 3-0

Overall: A 7-5. Next: Aitkin in Mid-State Conference Championships at Detroit Lakes 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

Foley 34, Little Falls 33

FOLEY — Ivan Petrich and Aiden Nordley each won by pin for the Little Falls Flyers who fell 34-33 to the Foley Falcons in Granite Ridge Conference action Thursday, Jan. 19.

Foley 34, Little Falls 33

106: Jacob DeMarais (F) pinned Ryan Vogt 1:02

113: Hunter Wilhelmi (F) pinned Ethan Zellers 1:49

120: Cyler Ruhoff (F) pinned Cassidy Okerman 1:21

126: Mason Rausch (LF) pinned Jayden Hartkopf 0:34

132: Joey Wilczek (LF) dec. Wyatt Wall 9-1

138: Noah Cameron (LF) tech. fall over Noah Brunn 5:40

145: William Gutormson (F) pinned Abe Anez 1:28

152: Cole Rudnitski (F) dec. Beau Robinson 4-0

160: Alex Jennissen (F) dec. Wyatt Baum 19-7

170: Ryan Kloeckl (LF) dec. Keagon Frisbie 6-2

182: Ivan Petrich (LF) pinned Mason Rice :26

195: Aiden Micholski (F) dec. Alexander Schmitz 5-2

220: Hank LeClair (LF) dec. Gavin Owen 9-5

285: Aiden Nordley (LF) pinned Joe Prom 0:15

Conference: LF 2-1. Overall: LF 6-4. Next: Little Falls hosts Pierz, St. Cloud Tech 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

WDC drops 2

VERNDALE — Matthew Wegscheid was 2-0 while recording two pinfalls at 285 pounds as the Wadena-Deer Creek boys lost twice at the Verndale triangular, losing 66-12 to Holdingford and 63-12 to Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie Thursday, Jan. 19.

Koby Endres also finished 2-0 at 195 pounds for the Wolverines.

Holdingford 66, WDC 12

BHVPP 63, WDC 12

106: Logan Seelhammer 0-1, Gage Mallak 0-1

113: Gage Mallak 0-1

120: James Seelhammer 0-2

126: Open

132: Mason Brauch 0-1

138: Jaydyn Kenney 0-2

145: Madelyn Gallant 0-1

152: Madelyn Gallant 0-1

160: Eli Benning 0-2

170: Open

182: Brandon Wheeler

195: Koby Endres 2-0

220: Open

285: Matthew Wegscheid 2-0

Conference: WDC 0-2. Overall: WDC 2-12. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek at Grand Rapids Invite 9;30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

