Area Wrestling: Pierz wins twice
Four area wresting teams hit the mat Thursday, Jan. 19.
GRAND RAPIDS — Chase Becker and Caleb Koch each finished 2-0 with two pins as the Pierz Pioneers swept their triangular, defeating Grand Rapids 37-26 and Hibbing 54-24 Thursday, Jan. 19.
Kyle Stangl, Carter Young and Derek Stangl all picked up two wins for the Pioneers as they improved their record to 8-0 this season.
Pierz 37, Grand Rapids 26
Pierz 54, Hibbing 24
106: Kyle Stangl 2-0
113: Link Toops 1-0, Carter Young 1-0
120: Carter Young 1-0, Connor Hennessy 0-1
126: Liam Hennessy 0-1, Alan Brixius 0-1
132: Derek Stangl 1-0, Liam Hennessy 1-0
138: Brayden Melby 1-0, Derek Stangl 1-0
145: Chase Becker 1-0, Brayden Melby 0-1
152: Jacob LeBlanc 1-0, Chase Becker 1-0
160: Jayden Zajac 0-1, Jacob LeBlanc 1-0
170: Caleb Koch 1-0, Jayden Zajac 1-0
182: Bradley Tanner 0-1, Caleb Koch 1-0
195: Wyatt Dingmann 0-1, Nathan Nash 0-1
220: Wyatt Dingmann 1-0
285: Jack Byker 1-1
Overall: Prz 8-0. Next: Pierz at Little Falls Triangular 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.
Aitkin finishes 2-1
AITKIN — Jacob Williams and Jack Grell each finished 3-0 with two pins as the Aitkin Gobblers went 2-1 at the Aitkin quadrangular by defeating Cloquet 60-18 and Deer River 51-19, before losing to Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 50-29 Thursday, Jan. 19.
Aitkin’s Kenny Erickson and Nathan Trotter each went 3-0 and Craig Ashton also went 3-0 including a nine-second pin as Aitkin improves to 7-5 this season.
Aitkin 60, Cloquet 18
Aitkin 51, Deer River 19
LPGE 50, Aitkin 29
106: Weston Kyllonen 0-3
113: Andrew Hudrlick 0-1, Madelyn Strohmayer 1-1
120: Jacob McGuire 2-1
126: John Pelarski 1-2
132: Jackson Cline 2-1
138: Nathan Trotter 3-0
145: Kenny Erickson 1-0, Tyler Hacker 0-2
152: Walker Jones 0-1, Kenny Erickson 2-0
160: Hayden Workman 2-1
170: Jack Grell 3-0
182: Jacob Williams 2-0
195: Jacob Williams 1-0, Kane Beirne 0-1
220: Kane Beirne 1-1
285: Craig Ashton 3-0
Overall: A 7-5. Next: Aitkin in Mid-State Conference Championships at Detroit Lakes 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.
Foley 34, Little Falls 33
FOLEY — Ivan Petrich and Aiden Nordley each won by pin for the Little Falls Flyers who fell 34-33 to the Foley Falcons in Granite Ridge Conference action Thursday, Jan. 19.
Foley 34, Little Falls 33
106: Jacob DeMarais (F) pinned Ryan Vogt 1:02
113: Hunter Wilhelmi (F) pinned Ethan Zellers 1:49
120: Cyler Ruhoff (F) pinned Cassidy Okerman 1:21
126: Mason Rausch (LF) pinned Jayden Hartkopf 0:34
132: Joey Wilczek (LF) dec. Wyatt Wall 9-1
138: Noah Cameron (LF) tech. fall over Noah Brunn 5:40
145: William Gutormson (F) pinned Abe Anez 1:28
152: Cole Rudnitski (F) dec. Beau Robinson 4-0
160: Alex Jennissen (F) dec. Wyatt Baum 19-7
170: Ryan Kloeckl (LF) dec. Keagon Frisbie 6-2
182: Ivan Petrich (LF) pinned Mason Rice :26
195: Aiden Micholski (F) dec. Alexander Schmitz 5-2
220: Hank LeClair (LF) dec. Gavin Owen 9-5
285: Aiden Nordley (LF) pinned Joe Prom 0:15
Conference: LF 2-1. Overall: LF 6-4. Next: Little Falls hosts Pierz, St. Cloud Tech 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.
WDC drops 2
VERNDALE — Matthew Wegscheid was 2-0 while recording two pinfalls at 285 pounds as the Wadena-Deer Creek boys lost twice at the Verndale triangular, losing 66-12 to Holdingford and 63-12 to Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie Thursday, Jan. 19.
Koby Endres also finished 2-0 at 195 pounds for the Wolverines.