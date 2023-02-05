Area Wrestling: Raiders wrestle to 2nd in Park Region
Two area wresting teams hit the mat and there was an all-girls tournament in Pine Island Saturday, Feb. 4.
NEW YORK MILLS — First-place finishes from Orran Hart, Bennet Arceneau and Justin Koehn led the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie Raiders to second place Saturday, Feb. 4, in the Park Region Conference Championships.
Wadena-Deer Creek placed sixth with Koby Endres winning the 195-pound bracket.
Team scores: 1-United North Central 187.5, 2-Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 182, 3-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 172.5, 4-Osakis 132, 5-New York Mills 95.5, 6-Wadena-Deer Creek 58, 7-Ottertail Central 47
106: 2-Hudson Truax (BHV) 1-1
113: 1-Orran Hart (BHV) 2-0, 5-Hudson Schultz (WDC) 0-2
120: 2-Justin Olson (BHV) 1-1, 4-Jame Seelhammer 1-2
126:4-Evan Jares (BHV) 2-1
132:1-Bennet Arceneau (BHV) 2-0
138: 3-Deagen Captain (BHV) 2-1, 6-Jaydyn Kenney (WDC) 0-3
145: 3-David Reverig (BHV) 2-1
152: 4-Eli Benning 0-3
160: 2-Cayden Kimber (BHV) 2-1
170: 1-Justin Koehn (BHV) 3-0, 3-Grant Seelhammer (WDC 2-1
182: 2-Brandon Wheeler 1-1
195: 1-Koby Endres (WDC) 2-0
220: 2-Braden Shamp (BHV) 2-1
285: 3-Hunter Strom (BHV) 2-1
Next:.BHVPP at Bemidji 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7; Wadena-Deer Creek hosts Fergus Falls, Pelican Rapids 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Aitkin’s Strohmayer wins
PINE ISLAND — Madelyn Strohmayer improved her season record to 18-1 as she captured the 114-pound title Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Pine Island Invite.
Strohmayer opened with back-to-back pins and a major decision pushed her into the championship match where she scored an 8-7 win over Kamdyn Saulter of Rosemount.
Abby Ervasti of Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie placed third at 138 points with a 3-1 record. She fell in the semifinals, but rebounded with a 5:37 pin of Shelly Bulman of Eau Claire North in the third-place match. Ervasti improved to 13-3 this season.
