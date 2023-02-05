99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Wrestling: Raiders wrestle to 2nd in Park Region

Two area wresting teams hit the mat and there was an all-girls tournament in Pine Island Saturday, Feb. 4.

BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
February 05, 2023 05:23 PM
NEW YORK MILLS — First-place finishes from Orran Hart, Bennet Arceneau and Justin Koehn led the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie Raiders to second place Saturday, Feb. 4, in the Park Region Conference Championships.

Wadena-Deer Creek placed sixth with Koby Endres winning the 195-pound bracket.

Team scores: 1-United North Central 187.5, 2-Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 182, 3-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 172.5, 4-Osakis 132, 5-New York Mills 95.5, 6-Wadena-Deer Creek 58, 7-Ottertail Central 47

106: 2-Hudson Truax (BHV) 1-1

113: 1-Orran Hart (BHV) 2-0, 5-Hudson Schultz (WDC) 0-2

120: 2-Justin Olson (BHV) 1-1, 4-Jame Seelhammer 1-2

126:4-Evan Jares (BHV) 2-1

132:1-Bennet Arceneau (BHV) 2-0

138: 3-Deagen Captain (BHV) 2-1, 6-Jaydyn Kenney (WDC) 0-3

145: 3-David Reverig (BHV) 2-1

152: 4-Eli Benning 0-3

160: 2-Cayden Kimber (BHV) 2-1

170: 1-Justin Koehn (BHV) 3-0, 3-Grant Seelhammer (WDC 2-1

182: 2-Brandon Wheeler 1-1

195: 1-Koby Endres (WDC) 2-0

220: 2-Braden Shamp (BHV) 2-1

285: 3-Hunter Strom (BHV) 2-1

Next:.BHVPP at Bemidji 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7; Wadena-Deer Creek hosts Fergus Falls, Pelican Rapids 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Aitkin’s Strohmayer wins

PINE ISLAND — Madelyn Strohmayer improved her season record to 18-1 as she captured the 114-pound title Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Pine Island Invite.

Strohmayer opened with back-to-back pins and a major decision pushed her into the championship match where she scored an 8-7 win over Kamdyn Saulter of Rosemount.

Abby Ervasti of Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie placed third at 138 points with a 3-1 record. She fell in the semifinals, but rebounded with a 5:37 pin of Shelly Bulman of Eau Claire North in the third-place match. Ervasti improved to 13-3 this season.

Results

100A: Isabelle Smith (Prz) 2-2

114B: 6-Adyson Winscher (Prz) 3-2

114A: 1-Madelyn Strohmayer (AitkIn) 4-0, Kaylee Endres (WDC) 2-2

120A: Cadie Leesberg (WDC) 0-2

132A: 6-Faith Koning 3-2, Ava Phillips (Prz) 0-2

138A: 3-Abby Ervasti (BHVPP) 3-1

152: Madelyn Gallant (WDC) 1-2

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSWRESTLINGAITKIN GOBBLERSC-I RANGERSLITTLE FALLS FLYERSROAD CREW WRESTLINGPIERZ PIONEERSSTAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALSVERNDALEWADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINES
