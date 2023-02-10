99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
News reporting
Area Wrestling: Road Crew roll past Rangers

Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus faced Crosby-Ironton Thursday, Feb. 9.

BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
February 09, 2023 09:45 PM
CROSBY — Trevor Holmberg, Parker Zutter, Grant Thompson and Shaunn Reyes each picked up pins as the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew defeated the Crosby-Ironton Rangers 72-6 Thursday, Feb. 9.

John Paul Fitzpatrick picked up a win by pin for the Rangers at 152 pounds.

PL/PRB 72, Crosby-Ironton 6

106: Trevor Holmberg (PLPRB) pinned Ezra Jacobson

113: Parker Zutter (PLPRB) pinned Aidan Fischer

120: Easton Miller (PLPRB) forfeit

126: Double forfeit

132: Sean Kilpatrick (PLPRB) forfeit

138: Grant Thompson pinned (PLPRB) Gabe Ridlon

145: Shaunn Reyes (PLPRB) pinned Weston McKay

152: John Paul Fitzpatrick (CI) pinned James Cummings

160: Chance Abraham (PLPRB) forfeit

170: Trey Tuchtenhagen (PLPRB) forfeit

182: Earl Stockman (PLPRB) forfeit

195: Corbin Knapp (PLPRB) forfeit

220: Payton Scott (PLPRB) forfeit

285: Riley Peters (PLPRB) forfeit

Overall: PLPRB: 27-1. Next: PLPRB Hosts Section Quarterfinals in Pine River-Backus 6 p.m Thursday, Feb. 16.

