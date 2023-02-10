Area Wrestling: Road Crew roll past Rangers
Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus faced Crosby-Ironton Thursday, Feb. 9.
CROSBY — Trevor Holmberg, Parker Zutter, Grant Thompson and Shaunn Reyes each picked up pins as the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew defeated the Crosby-Ironton Rangers 72-6 Thursday, Feb. 9.
John Paul Fitzpatrick picked up a win by pin for the Rangers at 152 pounds.
PL/PRB 72, Crosby-Ironton 6
106: Trevor Holmberg (PLPRB) pinned Ezra Jacobson
113: Parker Zutter (PLPRB) pinned Aidan Fischer
120: Easton Miller (PLPRB) forfeit
126: Double forfeit
132: Sean Kilpatrick (PLPRB) forfeit
138: Grant Thompson pinned (PLPRB) Gabe Ridlon
145: Shaunn Reyes (PLPRB) pinned Weston McKay
152: John Paul Fitzpatrick (CI) pinned James Cummings
160: Chance Abraham (PLPRB) forfeit
170: Trey Tuchtenhagen (PLPRB) forfeit
182: Earl Stockman (PLPRB) forfeit
195: Corbin Knapp (PLPRB) forfeit
220: Payton Scott (PLPRB) forfeit
285: Riley Peters (PLPRB) forfeit
Overall: PLPRB: 27-1. Next: PLPRB Hosts Section Quarterfinals in Pine River-Backus 6 p.m Thursday, Feb. 16.
