Sports | Prep
Area Wrestling: Road Crew splits at Perham Triangular

two area wresting teams hit the mat.

BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
January 17, 2023 09:55 PM
PERHAM — Chance Abraham and Earl Stockman each picked up two pins at two different weight classes as the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew split at the Perham triangular, defeating Alexandria 59-16 and losing to Perham 36-31 Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Easton Miller finished 2-0 at 120 pounds and collected his 75th career win in the process as the Road Crew are now 17-1 this season.

Parker Zutter went 2-0 with two pinfalls while Corbin Knapp and Riley Peters each finished with two wins for the Road Crew.

PL/PRB 59, Alexandria 16

Perham 36, PL/PRB 31

106: Trevor Holmbeg 0-2

113: Parker Zutter 2-0

120: Easton Miller 2-0

126: Sean Kilpatrick 1-1

132: Tayten Mick 1-1

138: Caleb Swenson 1-1

145: Brady Ruhl 0-2

152: Grant Thompson 0-1, Chance Abraham 1-0

160: Chance Abraham 1-0, Earl Stockman 1-0

170: Earl Stockman 1-0, Paxton Goddard 0-1

182: Trey Tuchtenhagen 1-1

195: Corbin Knapp 2-0

220: Payton Scott 1-1

285: Riley Peters 2-0

Overall: PLPRB 17-1. Next: PLPRB in Mid-State Conference Championship at Detroit Lakes 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

Staples-Motley 50, Mille Lacs 21

STAPLES — Colbe Tappe collected his 100th career win while Jason Trantina captured his 50th career win as the Staples-Motley Cardinals defeated the Mille Lacs Raiders 50-21 in a Section 7-1A showdown Tuesday, Jan. 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cardinals will next compete in the Mid-State Conference Championship 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Detroit Lakes.

