Area Wrestling: Road Crew starts season with a sweep
Area Wrestling from Dec. 1
We are part of The Trust Project.
PINE RIVER — Trey Tuchtenhagen recorded two wins by fall as the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew went 2-0 at a home triangular by defeating Deer River 58-19 and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 70-5 Thursday, Dec. 1.
Bryce Mick picked up his first two career varsity wins at 106 while Parker Zutter, Easton Miller, Sean Kilpatrick, Brady Ruhl, Chance Abraham, Earl Stockman, and Riley Peters all finished 2-0 for the Road Crew.
PL/PRB 58, Deer River 19
PL/PRB 70, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 5
106: Bryce Mick 2-0113: Parker Zutter 2-0
120: Easton Miller 2-0
126: Caleb Swenson 1-1
132: Sean Kilpatrick 2-0
138: Payten Mick 1-0, Hayden Decent 0-1
145: Brady Ruhl 2-0
152: James Cummings 0-1, Shaun Reyes 1-0
160: Chance Abraham 2-0
170: Earl Stockman 2-0
182: Trey Tuchtenhagen 2-0
195: Corbin Knapp 1-1
220: Payton Scott 1-1
285: Riley Peters 2-0
Overall: PLPRB 2-0. Next: PLPRB at Wadena-Deer Creek Invite 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
W-DC splits
WADENA — Grant Seelhammer went 2-0 with a pin as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines split their opening matches at the Wadena-Deer Creek triangular, defeating Roseau 45-30 and losing to Border West 51-27 Thursday, Dec. 1.
Brandon Wheeler and Koby Endres also finished 2-0 for WDC.
ADVERTISEMENT
Border West 51, WDC 27
WDC 45, Roseau 30
106: Gage Mallak 1-1
113: Hudson Schultz 1-1
126: James Seelhammer 1-1
138: Mason Brauch 1-1
145: Madelyn Gallant 0-2
152: Eli Benning 1-1
160: Kylan Benning 1-0
170: Seth Stroeing 1-0, Grant Seelhammer 1-0
182: Grant Seelhammer 1-0, Seth Stroeing 0-1
195: Brandon Wheeler 2-0
220: Koby Endres 2-0
285: Our Wrestler 0-2
Overall: WDC 1-1. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek hosts Invite 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
Annelise Baird won the Mora Pursuit to and athlete of the week honors.
Sumption earns Central Lakes Conference performer of the week
Eric Pohlkamp played for the US Junior Select Team in the 2022 World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario