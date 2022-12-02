Area Wrestling: Road Crew starts season with a sweep

PINE RIVER — Trey Tuchtenhagen recorded two wins by fall as the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew went 2-0 at a home triangular by defeating Deer River 58-19 and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 70-5 Thursday, Dec. 1.

Bryce Mick picked up his first two career varsity wins at 106 while Parker Zutter, Easton Miller, Sean Kilpatrick, Brady Ruhl, Chance Abraham, Earl Stockman, and Riley Peters all finished 2-0 for the Road Crew.

PL/PRB 58, Deer River 19

PL/PRB 70, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 5

106: Bryce Mick 2-0113: Parker Zutter 2-0

120: Easton Miller 2-0

126: Caleb Swenson 1-1

132: Sean Kilpatrick 2-0

138: Payten Mick 1-0, Hayden Decent 0-1

145: Brady Ruhl 2-0

152: James Cummings 0-1, Shaun Reyes 1-0

160: Chance Abraham 2-0

170: Earl Stockman 2-0

182: Trey Tuchtenhagen 2-0

195: Corbin Knapp 1-1

220: Payton Scott 1-1

285: Riley Peters 2-0

Overall: PLPRB 2-0. Next: PLPRB at Wadena-Deer Creek Invite 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

W-DC splits

WADENA — Grant Seelhammer went 2-0 with a pin as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines split their opening matches at the Wadena-Deer Creek triangular, defeating Roseau 45-30 and losing to Border West 51-27 Thursday, Dec. 1.

Brandon Wheeler and Koby Endres also finished 2-0 for WDC.

Border West 51, WDC 27

WDC 45, Roseau 30

106: Gage Mallak 1-1

113: Hudson Schultz 1-1

126: James Seelhammer 1-1

138: Mason Brauch 1-1

145: Madelyn Gallant 0-2

152: Eli Benning 1-1

160: Kylan Benning 1-0

170: Seth Stroeing 1-0, Grant Seelhammer 1-0

182: Grant Seelhammer 1-0, Seth Stroeing 0-1

195: Brandon Wheeler 2-0

220: Koby Endres 2-0

285: Our Wrestler 0-2