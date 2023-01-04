99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Wrestling: Road Crew stays perfect with 2 wins

?? area wresting teams hit the mat.

BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
January 03, 2023 09:55 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

SEBEKA — Easton Miller and Trevor Holmberg each finished 2-0 with two pins as the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew picked up two wins at the United North Central Triangular, defeating Thief River Falls 46-33 and United North Central 39-33 Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Parker Zutter, Cobin Knapp and Chance Abraham also picked up two wins for the Road Crew as they improved to 10-0 on the season.

PL/PRB 39, United North Central 33

PL/PRB 46, Thief River Falls 33

106: Trevor Holmberg 2-0 2 pins

113: Parker Zutter 2-0

120: Easton Miller 2-0

126: Caleb Swenson 0-2

132: Sean Kilpatrick 0-1, Taten Mick 1-0

138: Sean Kilpatrick 0-1, Taten Mick 0-1

145: Brady Ruhl 1-1

152: Chance Abraham 2-0

160: Grant Thompson 1-1

170: Earl Stockman 0-2

182: Trey Tuchtenhagen 1-1

195: Corbin Knapp 1-0, Kameron Hulke 0-1

220: Corbin Knapp 1-0

285: Riley Peters 1-1

Overall: PLPRB 10-0. Next: PLPRB at Osakis Quadrangular 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSWRESTLINGROAD CREW WRESTLING
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Basketball: S-M and W-DC both fall
Two area girls basketball teams were in action Tuesday, Jan. 3.
January 03, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Boys Hockey: WDC’s 5-game win streak snapped by DL
One area boys hockey teams hit the ice Tuesday, Jan. 3.
January 03, 2023 10:10 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Boys Basketball: Rangers run a way with win in Pillager
Four area boys basketball teams were in action Tuesday, Jan. 3.
January 03, 2023 09:43 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Ericah Folden
Prep
Girls Hockey: 3 different Warriors score in win
The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors hosted Grand Rapids-Greenway Tuesday, Jan. 3.
January 03, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report