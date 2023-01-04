Area Wrestling: Road Crew stays perfect with 2 wins
?? area wresting teams hit the mat.
SEBEKA — Easton Miller and Trevor Holmberg each finished 2-0 with two pins as the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew picked up two wins at the United North Central Triangular, defeating Thief River Falls 46-33 and United North Central 39-33 Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Parker Zutter, Cobin Knapp and Chance Abraham also picked up two wins for the Road Crew as they improved to 10-0 on the season.
PL/PRB 39, United North Central 33
PL/PRB 46, Thief River Falls 33
106: Trevor Holmberg 2-0 2 pins
113: Parker Zutter 2-0
120: Easton Miller 2-0
126: Caleb Swenson 0-2
132: Sean Kilpatrick 0-1, Taten Mick 1-0
138: Sean Kilpatrick 0-1, Taten Mick 0-1
145: Brady Ruhl 1-1
152: Chance Abraham 2-0
160: Grant Thompson 1-1
170: Earl Stockman 0-2
182: Trey Tuchtenhagen 1-1
195: Corbin Knapp 1-0, Kameron Hulke 0-1
220: Corbin Knapp 1-0
285: Riley Peters 1-1
Overall: PLPRB 10-0. Next: PLPRB at Osakis Quadrangular 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.
