Area Wrestling: Road Crew stays unbeaten with 3 wins
Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus competed in the Ogilvie Quadrangular
OGILVIE — Shaunn Reyes, Joseph Lendway and Owen Dabill all picked up their first varsity victories Thursday, Dec. 8, in the Ogilvie Quadrangular as the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew finished 3-0.
The Road Crew topped Ogilvie 60-21, Mora 43-36 and Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway 84-0
PL/PRB 60, Ogilvie 21
PL/PRB 43, Mora 36
PL/PRB 84, Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway 0
106: Trevor Holmberg 2-1
113: Parker Zutter 3-0
120: Easton Miller 2-0
126: Owen Dabill 1-1, Miller 1-0
132: Tayten Mick 1-1, Sean Kilpatrick 1-0
138: Mick 0-1, Kilpatrick 2-0
145: Shaunn Reyes 1-2
152: James Cummings 1-0, Brady Ruhl 2-0
160: Cummings 0-1, Ruhl 1-0, Chance Abraham 1-0
170: Joe Lendway 1-0, Abraham 1-1
182: Trey Tuchtenhagen 3-0
195: Corbin Knapp 3-0
220: Payton Scott 2-1
285: Riley Peters 3-0
Overall: PLPRB 5-0. Next: PLPRB at Perham Triangular 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.
