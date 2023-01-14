99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Wrestling: Road Crew wins Teiken Tournament

4 area wresting teams hit the mat Friday, Jan. 13

BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
January 13, 2023 10:21 PM
LAKE PARK — Parker Zutter, Trey Tuchtenhagen and Corbin Knapp all won their respective weight classes with three pinfalls for the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew who had six wrestlers capture first-place finishes en route to a team title in the 45th Annual Terry Teiken Invitational Friday, Jan. 13.

Easton Miller, Brady Ruhl and Riley Peters were the other three wrestlers to capture individual titles, with Ruhl going 4-0 and Miller and Peters each finishing 3-0.

Trevor Holmberg, Sean Kilpatrick and Payton Scott finished in second and Earl Stockman placed third for PL/PRB.

Team scores: 1-PL/PRB 284.5, 2-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 191, 3-Osakis 150, 4-Fergus Falls 141, 5-Pelican Rapids 141, 6-United Clay Becker 104.5, 7-Grand Forks Central 77, 8-Fertile-Beltrami 63, 9-Mahnomen-Waubun 11

106: 2-Trevor Holmberg 3-1

113: 1-Parker Zutter 3-0

120: 1-Easton Miller 3-0

126: 4-Tayten Mick 3-2, Owen Dabill 1-2

132: 2-Sean Kilpatrick 3-1, 6-Caleb Swenson

138: 6-Lathan Jillson 1-3, Shaunn Reyes 0-2

145: 1-Brady Ruhl 4-0

152: 4-James Cummings 1-2

160: 4-Grant Thompson 1-2

170: 3-Earl Stockman 3-1, 6-Paxton Goddard 1-3

182: 1-Trey Tuchtenhagen 3-0

195: 1-Corbin Knapp 3-0, 6-Kamrin Hulke 1-3

220: 2-Payton Scott 2-1

285: 1-Riley Peters 3-0

Overall: PLPRB 16-0. Next: PLPRB at Perham Triangular 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Pierz places 4th

PAYNESVILLE — Carter Young got a first-round bye and went 2-0 to win the 113-pound bracket at the Paynesville Invitational for the Pierz Pioneers as they placed fourth Friday, Jan. 13.

Derek Stangl and Jacob LeBlanc placed second for the Pioneers. while Caleb Koch and Chase Becker each finished in third.

Team: 1-Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 213, 2-Paynesville 152.5, 3-Milaca-Faith Christian 148.5, 4-Pierz 110.5, 5-Wabasso 110, 6-Melrose-Sauk Centre 98, 7-Delano 94, 8-Eden Valley-Watkins 78.5, 9-Sartell 74.5, 10-Ortonville 17, 11-Nashwauk-Keewatin-Greenway 10

106: 2-Kyle Stangl 2-1

113: 1-Carter Young 2-0

120: 6-Alan Brixius 0-3

126: 6-Braden LeBlanc 1-3

132: 2-Derek Stangl 1-1

138: 3-Chase Becker 3-1

152: 2-Jacob LeBlanc 2-1

170: 3-Caleb Koch 2-1

195: Wyatt Dingmann 0-2

Overall: Prz 8-0. Next: Pierz at Staples-Motley Triangular 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

W-DC drops 2

BARRETT — Koby Endres finished 2-0 for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines who fell to West Central 70-6 and Dawson-Boyde 68-12 Thursday, Jan. 12.

West Central 70, WDC 6

Dawson-Boyd 68, WDC 12

106:Gage Mallak 0-1

126: Mason Brauch 1-1

152: Eli Benning 0-1

160: Eli Benning 1-0

170: Etorre Pinnella 0-2

182: Brandon Wheeler 0-2

195: Koby Endres 2-0

285: Matthew Wegscheid 0-2

Next: Wadena-Deer Creek at Parkers Prairie 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

By Dispatch staff report
