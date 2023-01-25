Area Wrestling: W-DC gets win over C-I
Four area wresting teams hit the mat Tuesday, Jan. 24.
PARK RAPIDS — James Seelhammer recorded two pins for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines as they split at the Park Rapids triangular, defeating Crosby-Ironton 52-27 and losing to Park Rapids 40-36.
Etorre Pinella and Grant Seelhammer both finished 2-0 with a pinfall for the Wolverines and Brandon Wheeler, Koby Endres and Matthew Wegscheid also were 2-0.
Ezra Jacobson, Michael Anderson, Gabe Ridlon and John Paul Fitzpatrick all got pins for the Rangers in their loss to W-DC.
The Crosby-Ironton vs. Park Rapids score was unreported.
Park Rapids, Crosby-Ironton
Wadena-Deer Creek 52, Crosby-Ironton 27
106: Ezra Jacobson 1-0
113: Brill Sarah 1-0
120: Aedan Fisher 0-1
126: Michael Anderson 1-0
138: Jason Anderson 0-1
145: Gabe Ridlon 1-0
152: John Paul Fitzpatrick 1-0
160: Weston McKay 0-1
170: Kyle Gutzman 0-1
Overall: CI 1-9. Next: Crosby-Ironton at Ogilvie 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.
Park Rapids 40, WDC 36
WDC 52, Crosby-Ironton 27
106: Gage Mallak 0-2
113: Hudson Schultz 0-2
120: James Seelhammer 1-0
126: Dayton Putnam 0-1, James Seelhammer 1-0
132: Gideon Pinella 1-1
138: Jaydyn Kenney 1-1
145: Kylan Benning 0-2
152: Mitchell Schmitz 0-1
160: Etorre Pinnella 2-0
170: Grant Seelhammer 2-0
182: Brandon Wheeler 2-0
195: Koby Endres 1-0, Dinico Polan 1-0
220: Brett Reinke 1-0, Koby Endres 1-0
285: Matthew Wegscheid 2-0
Overall: WDC 3-13. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek hosts Barnesville, Frazee, Fergus Falls, Pelican Rapids 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.
Little Falls splits
LITTLE FALLS — Joey Wilczek and Hank LeClair each finished 2-0 with a pin as the Little Falls Flyers split the Little Falls triangular, defeating Buffalo 51-24 and losing to Willmar 36-22 Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Beau Robinson and Ivan Petrich both picked up two wins for the Flyers who moved their record to 10-5.
Willmar 36, Little Falls 22
Little Falls 51, Buffalo 24
106: Ethan Zellers 0-1, Ryan Vogt 0-1
113: Ethan Zeller 1-0
120: Cassidy Okerman 1-1
126: Mason Rausch 1-1
132: Joey Wilczek 2-0
138: Noah Cameron 0-1, Hayden Ramsdell 0-1
145: Wyatt Baum 1-1
152: Beau Robinson 2-0
160: Hunter Ramsdell 0-2
170: Ryan Kloeckl 1-1
182: Chaston Gwost 1-0, Ivan Petrich 1-0
195: Ivan Petrich 1-0, Hank LeClair 1-0
220: Hank LeClair 1-0, Alexander Schmitz 1-0
285: Alexander Schmitz 0-1, Sam Primus 0-1
Overall: LF 10-5. Next: Little Falls at Sauk Rapids Quadrangular 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.
Milaca 37, Aitkin 28
AITKIN — Kenny Erickson pinned his 152-pound opponent in 59 seconds for the Aitkin Gobblers in a 37-28 loss to Milaca Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Nathan Trotter picked up a 15-2 major decision at 138 and Tyler Franke, Jack Grell, Jacob Williams and Craig Ashton all won by decisions.