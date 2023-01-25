Area Wrestling: W-DC gets win over C-I

PARK RAPIDS — James Seelhammer recorded two pins for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines as they split at the Park Rapids triangular, defeating Crosby-Ironton 52-27 and losing to Park Rapids 40-36.

Etorre Pinella and Grant Seelhammer both finished 2-0 with a pinfall for the Wolverines and Brandon Wheeler, Koby Endres and Matthew Wegscheid also were 2-0.

Ezra Jacobson, Michael Anderson, Gabe Ridlon and John Paul Fitzpatrick all got pins for the Rangers in their loss to W-DC.

The Crosby-Ironton vs. Park Rapids score was unreported.

Park Rapids, Crosby-Ironton

Wadena-Deer Creek 52, Crosby-Ironton 27

106: Ezra Jacobson 1-0

113: Brill Sarah 1-0

120: Aedan Fisher 0-1

126: Michael Anderson 1-0

138: Jason Anderson 0-1

145: Gabe Ridlon 1-0

152: John Paul Fitzpatrick 1-0

160: Weston McKay 0-1

170: Kyle Gutzman 0-1

Overall: CI 1-9. Next: Crosby-Ironton at Ogilvie 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.

Park Rapids 40, WDC 36

WDC 52, Crosby-Ironton 27

106: Gage Mallak 0-2

113: Hudson Schultz 0-2

120: James Seelhammer 1-0

126: Dayton Putnam 0-1, James Seelhammer 1-0

132: Gideon Pinella 1-1

138: Jaydyn Kenney 1-1

145: Kylan Benning 0-2

152: Mitchell Schmitz 0-1

160: Etorre Pinnella 2-0

170: Grant Seelhammer 2-0

182: Brandon Wheeler 2-0

195: Koby Endres 1-0, Dinico Polan 1-0

220: Brett Reinke 1-0, Koby Endres 1-0

285: Matthew Wegscheid 2-0

Overall: WDC 3-13. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek hosts Barnesville, Frazee, Fergus Falls, Pelican Rapids 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

Little Falls splits

LITTLE FALLS — Joey Wilczek and Hank LeClair each finished 2-0 with a pin as the Little Falls Flyers split the Little Falls triangular, defeating Buffalo 51-24 and losing to Willmar 36-22 Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Beau Robinson and Ivan Petrich both picked up two wins for the Flyers who moved their record to 10-5.

Willmar 36, Little Falls 22

Little Falls 51, Buffalo 24

106: Ethan Zellers 0-1, Ryan Vogt 0-1

113: Ethan Zeller 1-0

120: Cassidy Okerman 1-1

126: Mason Rausch 1-1

132: Joey Wilczek 2-0

138: Noah Cameron 0-1, Hayden Ramsdell 0-1

145: Wyatt Baum 1-1

152: Beau Robinson 2-0

160: Hunter Ramsdell 0-2

170: Ryan Kloeckl 1-1

182: Chaston Gwost 1-0, Ivan Petrich 1-0

195: Ivan Petrich 1-0, Hank LeClair 1-0

220: Hank LeClair 1-0, Alexander Schmitz 1-0

285: Alexander Schmitz 0-1, Sam Primus 0-1

Overall: LF 10-5. Next: Little Falls at Sauk Rapids Quadrangular 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

Milaca 37, Aitkin 28

AITKIN — Kenny Erickson pinned his 152-pound opponent in 59 seconds for the Aitkin Gobblers in a 37-28 loss to Milaca Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Nathan Trotter picked up a 15-2 major decision at 138 and Tyler Franke, Jack Grell, Jacob Williams and Craig Ashton all won by decisions.

Milaca 37, Aitkin 28

106: Robert Gerisch (M) dec. Weston Kyllonen 7-3

113: Lincoln Starr (M) pinned Andrew Hudrlick 0:54

120: Austin Linder (M) major dec. Jacob McGuire 12-3

126: John Pelarski (A) forfeit victory

132: Tyler Franke (A) dec. Nicholas Reese 1-0

138: Nathan Trotter (A) major dec. Rollie Stenbrecher 15-2

145: Jack Schoenborn (M) pinned Tyler Hacker 3:49

152: Kenny Erickson (A) pinned Seth Noack 0:59

160: Caleb Sahlstrom (M) pinned Hayden Workman 4:35

170: Jack Grell (A) dec. Clay Anderson 6-4

182: Jacob Williams (A) dec. Jack Nord 13-8

195: Jack Hanson (M) pinned Kane Beirne 3:11

220: Colbee Zens (M) forfeit victory

285: Craig Ashton (A) dec. Logan Ash 6-2