Area Wrestling: WDC gets 3rd in girls tournament

BEMIDJI — Wadena-Deer Creek’s Kaylee Endres placed second at 114 pounds in the Bemidji Blue Ox Girls Tournament Saturday, Dec. 17.

Endres teammate Isabelle Lehmkuhl placed third at 114 and WDC’s Faith Koning was third at 132.

Pierz’s Issablle Smith was fourth at 100 while Brainerd’s Lilana Kosloski was fifth at 165.

Brainerd Results

165: 5-Lilana Kosloski 1-4

Pierz Results

100: 4-Isabelle Smith 1-3, 5-Cadence Samuelson 0-4

114: 5-Adyson Winscher 2-2

132: 6-Ava Phillips 1-3

Wadena-Deer Creek

114: 2-Kaylee Endres 2-1, 3-Isabelle Lehmkuhl 3-1

120: 5-Cadie Leesberg 4-2

132: 3-Faith Koning 3-1

Young wins title in Chisago Lakes

CHISAGO LAKES — Pierz’s Carter Young went 4-0 to win the title at 113 pounds at the Chisago Lakes Tournament Friday, Dec. 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Liam Hennessey, Kyle Stangl and Caleb Koch all picked up third place finishes for the Pioneers.

Pierz Results

106: 3-Kyle Stangl 4-1, 4-Link Toops 3-2

113: 1-Carter Young 4-0120: Cash Fussy 0-2, Alan Brixius 0-2

126: 3-Liam Hennessy 2-1, 7-Connor Hennessy 1-2

132: 7-Braden LeBlanc 2-2, Derek Stangl 0-2

138: Brayden Melby 0-2

145: 4-Chase Becker 4-2

152: Jacob LeBlanc 1-2

160: 4-Jayden Zajac 2-2

170: 3-Caleb Koch 3-1

182: Bradley Tanner 0-2

220: 5-Henry Hoffman 1-2