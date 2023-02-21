Athlete: 5 warriors honored by conference

BRAINERD — Five Brainerd Warriors were named Central Lakes Conference Performers of the Week for their efforts two weeks ago.

Brady Johnson of the Warrior boys' hockey team was named the Boys Hockey Offensive Player of the Week. He finished with three goals and six assists in one game.

Lance Hastings and Taite Knapp were named the Boys' Nordic Skiers of the Week after winning the Section 8 relay title.

Lance Hastings

Tate Knapp

Cally Robertson and Isabelle Smith were named the Girls' Nordic Skiers of the Week after winning the Section 8 relay title.

Cally Robertson