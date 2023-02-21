99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Athlete: 5 warriors honored by conference

The Central Lakes Conference announced its weekly award winners.

Brady Johnson
Brady Johnson
Kelly Humphrey
February 20, 2023 10:35 PM

BRAINERD — Five Brainerd Warriors were named Central Lakes Conference Performers of the Week for their efforts two weeks ago.

Brady Johnson of the Warrior boys' hockey team was named the Boys Hockey Offensive Player of the Week. He finished with three goals and six assists in one game.

Lance Hastings and Taite Knapp were named the Boys' Nordic Skiers of the Week after winning the Section 8 relay title.

Lance Hastings
Lance Hastings
nordic skiers
Tate Knapp

Cally Robertson and Isabelle Smith were named the Girls' Nordic Skiers of the Week after winning the Section 8 relay title.

nordic skiers
Cally Robertson
nordic skiers
Isabelle Smith

What To Read Next
girls playing basketball
Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Staples-Motley squeaks past Parkers Prairie
February 20, 2023 09:52 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Johnny Pecarich
Prep
Boys Basketball: Warriors tame Otters on the road
February 20, 2023 09:32 PM
Two gymnasts leaping
Prep
Gymnastics: 1 last time for Deason, Harguth
February 20, 2023 08:22 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop