Sports
Athletics: 2 Pioneers prolong athletic careers

More letters of intent were signed in Pierz.

Two Pierz Pioneers seniors sign their letters of intent.
Pierz Pioneers seniors Jonathan Cheney, right, and Ashley Kimman sign their NCAA National Letters of Intent Thursday, Jan. 5, at Pierz High School
Contributed photo
January 07, 2023
PIERZ — Pierz Pioneers seniors Ashley Kimman and Jonathan Cheney both signed their NCAA National Letters of Intent Thursday, Jan. 5, at Pierz High School.

Kimman signed with North Dakota State University for track and field. She is the daughter of Steve and Billie Jo Kimman.

Cheney signed with the University of Sioux Falls for track and field. He is the son of Jerry and Erin Cheney.

