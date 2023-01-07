Athletics: 2 Pioneers prolong athletic careers

PIERZ — Pierz Pioneers seniors Ashley Kimman and Jonathan Cheney both signed their NCAA National Letters of Intent Thursday, Jan. 5, at Pierz High School.

Kimman signed with North Dakota State University for track and field. She is the daughter of Steve and Billie Jo Kimman.

Cheney signed with the University of Sioux Falls for track and field. He is the son of Jerry and Erin Cheney.

