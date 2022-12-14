Athletics: 2 Warriors honored by conference
Two Brainerd Warriors were named Peformers of the Week.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BRAINERD — Brainerd Warriors junior Eli Hoelz and freshman Annelise Baird were both named Central Lakes Conference Performers of the Week.
Hoelz was named the Boys’ Basketball Defensive Player of the Week after collecting seven steals in two wins.
Baird was named the Girls’ Nordic Skier of the Week after she won the Maplelag pursuit.
Annelise Baird won the Mora Pursuit to and athlete of the week honors.
Sumption earns Central Lakes Conference performer of the week
Eric Pohlkamp played for the US Junior Select Team in the 2022 World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario