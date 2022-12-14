Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Athletics: 2 Warriors honored by conference

Two Brainerd Warriors were named Peformers of the Week.

Eli Hoelz
Eli Hoelz
Kelly Humphrey
December 14, 2022 05:32 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — Brainerd Warriors junior Eli Hoelz and freshman Annelise Baird were both named Central Lakes Conference Performers of the Week.

Hoelz was named the Boys’ Basketball Defensive Player of the Week after collecting seven steals in two wins.

Baird was named the Girls’ Nordic Skier of the Week after she won the Maplelag pursuit.

Girls Nordic Skiers
Annelise Baird

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBRAINERD WARRIORSCENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCEBOYS BASKETBALLNORDIC SKIING
What to read next
Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Gymnastics: Flyers knock off LPGE
Little Falls at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Dec. 21
December 21, 2022 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Annelise Baird
Prep
Warriors Athlete of Week: Brainerd’s Baird making waves in the snow
Annelise Baird won the Mora Pursuit to and athlete of the week honors.
December 21, 2022 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Sumption_Cayden.jpg
Prep
Athletics: Sumption honored by conference
Sumption earns Central Lakes Conference performer of the week
December 21, 2022 04:47 PM
Eric Pohlkamp holding a trophy
Prep
Hockey: Pohlkamp enjoys success playing for US Junior Select Team
Eric Pohlkamp played for the US Junior Select Team in the 2022 World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario
December 21, 2022 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom