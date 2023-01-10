Athletics: 2 Warriors named CLC Performers

BRAINERD — Senior Johnny Pecarich and sophomore Kade Stengrim were named Central Lakes Conference Performers of the Week.

Pecarich, a guard for the Warriors’ boys’ basketball team, recorded 24 points and four assists in a win over Rocori to land the Boys Basketball Offensive Player of the Week award.

Stengrim, a forward for the Brainerd boys’ hockey team, tallied four goals and two assists in a win over Sauk Rapids to land the Boys Hockey Offensive Player of the Week.