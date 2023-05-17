99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Athletics: 2 Warriors named CLC Performers

Seniors Isaac Hanson and Izzy Olson were honored by the Central Lakes Conference.

Isaac Hanson
Today at 12:57 PM

BRAINERD — Brainerd Warriors seniors Isaac Hanson and Izzy Olson were named Central Lakes Conference Performers of the Week.

Hanson was named the baseball pitcher of the week as he threw seven shutout innings in an 11-inning walk-off victory. He struck out six.

Olson was named the girls' golfer of the week after shooting a first-place 71 at Wapicada and following with a 73 at Pebble Lake Golf Club and then a 72 at the Presection 8-3A meet at Headwaters Golf Club.

Izzy Olson
Kelly Humphrey

