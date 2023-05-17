Athletics: 2 Warriors named CLC Performers

BRAINERD — Brainerd Warriors seniors Isaac Hanson and Izzy Olson were named Central Lakes Conference Performers of the Week.

Hanson was named the baseball pitcher of the week as he threw seven shutout innings in an 11-inning walk-off victory. He struck out six.

Olson was named the girls' golfer of the week after shooting a first-place 71 at Wapicada and following with a 73 at Pebble Lake Golf Club and then a 72 at the Presection 8-3A meet at Headwaters Golf Club.