Sports Prep

Athletics: 3 Flyers named athletes of the Year

The Little Falls Flyers held their end-of-year senior activities program this week.

Beau Thoma was named the Little Falls Flyers Male Athlete of the Year.
Contributed photo
Today at 11:03 AM

LITTLE FALLS — Beau Thoma, Elizabeth Ahlin and Kendal Swantek were named the Little Falls Flyers Athletes of the Year at the Little Falls Senior Activities Program.

Thoma was named the Male Athlete of the Year, while Ahlin and Swantek were co-Female Athletes of the Year.

Elizabeth Ahlin, left, and Kendal Swantek were named co-Female Athletes of the Year for the Little Falls Flyers.
Contributed photo

The Flyers Activities Department also recognized its three-sport athletes. They are Ahlin, Wyatt Baum, Owen Bode, Kendra Couture, Hudson Filippi, Benjamin Knopik, Thomas Knopik, Aliza Kresha, Brenna Magee, Beau Thoma, Dylan Young and Claire Zupko.

Little Falls’ Triple A award winners this year were Ahlin and Alexander Oberton.

