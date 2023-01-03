Athletics: 3 Warriors honored by conference
Central Lakes Conference announced its weekly awards.
BRAINERD — Three Brainerd Warriors were named Central Lakes Conference Performers of the Week for their efforts last week.
Brody Lund, a senior goalie for the Warrior boys’ hockey team stopped 32 of 35 shots he faced in two victories.
Nick Evanson, a senior forward for the Warrior boys’ basketball team, led Brainerd with 25 points in a win over Centennial.
Eli Knapp, a member of Brainerd’s boys’ Nordic ski team, finished second in the Warriors home Invite and was the top CLC skier.
