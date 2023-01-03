99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Athletics: 3 Warriors honored by conference

Central Lakes Conference announced its weekly awards.

Lund_Brody.jpg
Brody Lund
January 02, 2023 09:58 PM
BRAINERD — Three Brainerd Warriors were named Central Lakes Conference Performers of the Week for their efforts last week.

Brody Lund, a senior goalie for the Warrior boys’ hockey team stopped 32 of 35 shots he faced in two victories.

Nick Evanson, a senior forward for the Warrior boys’ basketball team, led Brainerd with 25 points in a win over Centennial.

Nick Evanson
Nick Evanson

Eli Knapp, a member of Brainerd’s boys’ Nordic ski team, finished second in the Warriors home Invite and was the top CLC skier.

Eli Knapp.JPG
Eli Knapp<br/>
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBRAINERD WARRIORSCENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE
