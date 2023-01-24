STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
Athletics: 3 Warriors honored by conference

Ellie Brown, Isaiah Germann and John Pecarich named Central Lakes Conference performers of the week

Girls Nordic Skiers
Ellie Brown
January 23, 2023 08:03 PM
Ellie Brown, Isaiah Germann and John Pecarich were three Brainerd athletes honored by the Central Lakes Conference for their performances last week.

Brown finished second in the Nordic ski event at Bemidji Saturday, Jan. 21, which helped the Warrior girls to a first-place finish.

Germann wrestled for his 100th career win in Buffalo Thursday, Jan. 19.

Isaiah Germann
Isaiah Germann

Pecarich recorded 78 points, 26 rebounds and 12 assists over three games for the Warriors in boys’ basketball.

Johnny Pecarich
Johnny Pecarich

