Prep
Athletics: Anderson brothers qualify for Youth National Olympic Weightlifting Championships

A couple of young weightlifters qualify for the Youth National Olympic Weightlifting Championships

December 14, 2022 06:32 AM
Simeon Anderson, a 10-year-old, from Deerwood qualified for the Youth National Olympic Weightlifting Championships after competing in the Little Falls Olympic Weightlifting Championships Saturday, Dec. 10, at Little Falls High School.

Anderson is currently the seventh-ranked weightlifter in his age group and weight class.

His older brother Christian Anderson, who is 13-years-old, also qualified for Youth Nationals. He is the 15th-ranked weightlifter in his age group and weight class.

The Youth National Olympic Weightlifting Championships are scheduled for June in Colorado Springs.

The Anderson brothers are coached by Randy Mertes of Brainerd, who is their grandfather. Mertes won a silver medal at the 1994 Masters World Weightlifting Championships.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTS
