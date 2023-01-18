Athletics: Booster meeting set for noon
The Brainerd Sports Boosters meet most Thursdays during the school year.
The Brainerd Sports Boosters will hold its weekly luncheon at noon Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Brainerd American Legion on Front Street.
The group will host the Central Lakes College men’s and women’s basketball teams as well as celebrate this week’s Athlete of the Week Mason Kuepers of the Brainerd Warriors boys swimming and diving team.
