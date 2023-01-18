STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Athletics: Booster meeting set for noon

The Brainerd Sports Boosters meet most Thursdays during the school year.

brainerd-sports-boosters.jpg
January 18, 2023 07:27 AM
The Brainerd Sports Boosters will hold its weekly luncheon at noon Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Brainerd American Legion on Front Street.

The group will host the Central Lakes College men’s and women’s basketball teams as well as celebrate this week’s Athlete of the Week Mason Kuepers of the Brainerd Warriors boys swimming and diving team.

