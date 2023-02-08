99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Athletics: Booster meeting set for noon

The Brainerd Sports Boosters meet most Thursdays during the school year.

brainerd-sports-boosters.jpg
February 08, 2023 03:27 PM
The Brainerd Sports Boosters will hold its weekly luncheon noon Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Brainerd American Legion on Front Street.

The group will host the Brainerd Warriors boys’ and girls’ Nordic ski teams as well as celebrate this week’s Athlete of the Week, which happens to be junior Eli Knapp of the boys’ Nordic ski team.

