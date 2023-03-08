99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Athletics: Booster meeting set for noon

The Brainerd Sports Boosters meet most Thursdays during the school year.

March 08, 2023 02:57 AM

The Brainerd Sports Boosters will hold its weekly luncheon noon, Thursday, March 9, at the Brainerd American Legion on Front Street.

The group will host the Brainerd sports media personalities from the Brainerd Dispatch and Hubbard Radio as well as celebrate this week’s Athletes of the Week, Easton Dircks from the Warriors wrestling team and last week’s Athlete of the Week, Cayden Sumption from the Warriors boys’ swimming and diving team.

