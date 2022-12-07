Athletics: Evanson, Germann honored by conference
2 Warriors honored by Central Lakes Conference.
BRAINERD — Brainerd Warriors Nick Evanson and Isaiah Germann were named Central Lakes Conference Performers of the Week for their efforts last week.
Evanson, a senior on the Warrior boys’ basketball team, was named the conference’s boys basketball defensive player of the week. In Brainerd’s season-opening victory, Evanson corralled 10 rebounds.
Germann, a member of the Warrior wrestling team, won his 136-pound weight class at the Dennis Kaatz Memorial Invite at Wadena. He finished 4-0 with three pins, including a 17-second pin in the championship match.
