Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Athletics: Evanson, Germann honored by conference

2 Warriors honored by Central Lakes Conference.

Isaiah Germann
Isaiah Germann
December 07, 2022 08:34 AM
BRAINERD — Brainerd Warriors Nick Evanson and Isaiah Germann were named Central Lakes Conference Performers of the Week for their efforts last week.

Evanson, a senior on the Warrior boys’ basketball team, was named the conference’s boys basketball defensive player of the week. In Brainerd’s season-opening victory, Evanson corralled 10 rebounds.

Nick Evanson
Nick Evanson

Germann, a member of the Warrior wrestling team, won his 136-pound weight class at the Dennis Kaatz Memorial Invite at Wadena. He finished 4-0 with three pins, including a 17-second pin in the championship match.

