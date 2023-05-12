99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Athletics: Kimman, Fischer honored by peers and coaches

The Pierz Pioneers Activities Department held their senior awards banquet.

IMG_0101.jpg
Kirby Fischer, left, and Ashley Kimman were named the Pierz Pioneers Athletes of the Year.
Contributed photo
Today at 11:11 AM

PIERZ — The Pierz Pioneers Activities Department announced its senior athletic awards this week.

Earning the Athlete of the Year awards as voted on by 2022-23 letter winners were Kirby Fischer and Ashley Kimman.

Collecting the Student-Athlete of the Year awards as voted on by the Pierz coaching staff were Fischer and Kimman.

Pierz also recognized its three-sport athletes. They are Kirby Fischer, Derek Stangl, Jacob LeBlanc, Kara Bakke, Kaleah Olesch, Ashley Kimman, Eugene Skiba, Jonathan Cheney, Elissa Pawlu and Ian Oberfeld.

The Performers of the Year were also awarded. They are Aiden Anderson and Breann Luberts.

