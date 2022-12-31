Athletics: Softball lands the top spot of 2022

BRAINERD — The final headline read “Warriors finish a win away.”

While accurate, it doesn’t really capture what the Brainerd Warriors softball team accomplished during the spring of 2022.

Not since the 2013 Brainerd Warriors boys’ basketball team advanced to state has a non-football Brainerd team generated so much interest and excitement. In 23 years of covering Warrior athletics, never has this writer seen both foul lines two to three people deep at a softball game along with filled-to-capacity bleachers.

That’s what the Warrior softball team did on its way to a perfect regular season, a Section 8-4A title and a trip to the Class 4A State Championship game. And that’s why the Warrior softball team is the Brainerd Dispatch Top Story of 2022.

“I don’t think we ever envisioned that possibility,” Warriors head coach Shane Jordan said when asked to reminisce about his team’s almost-perfect season.

“I knew we would be good and I built a schedule to challenge the kids so I think that makes it even more remarkable because that was one of the hardest schedules maybe that our program has ever played. To go through it 26-0 until that very last game is pretty eye-opening.”

Brainerd finished 8-0 in the Central Lakes Conference with all-conference honors going to Olivia Tautges, Emma Tautges, Meghan Smith, Karisa Kroll and Josie Kappes.

The Warriors were 9-0 against section opponents during the regular season and 13-0 overall.

During the regular season, Brainerd defeated St. Francis (14-4), Owatonna (5-2), Coon Rapids (11-1), Champlin Park (5-4), Centennial (5-0) and Forest Lake (2-1).

During the section tournament, Brainerd outscored its four opponents 24-2.

“There were pieces that worked together well,” Jordan said. “They believed in each other. They trusted each other and they worked well together. It was good also to have some kids who weren’t in that starting nine that you could take off the bench and run here or there or pinch hit here and there. It really was a total team thing.”

The Warriors then knocked off East Ridge June 9 in the Class 4A State Quarterfinals. Then it was Hopkins a few hours later, who fell to the Warriors 5-2.

That set up a rematch with Forest Lake. This time, however, the game didn’t go like it had gone 26 straight times before the Class 4A State title game June 10 at Caswell Park in North Mankato.

Forest Lake defeated the Warriors 6-0. And while the headline may have said one win away, the Warriors did beat everybody they went up against during the 2022 season. Just not every time.

The final softball story focused on Addison Hillman. A senior bench player who found her spots to help the team win any way she could. The “embodiment of this year’s Brainerd Warriors softball team” the article read as Hillman got her first-ever varsity hit in her final game. Her reward -- a softball and a second-place state medal.

“Honestly, it was a trust in each other and a belief in each other,” Jordan said when asked what made that team so special. “They just really loved playing together and they all wanted the ball to be hit to them or they wanted to be in the batter’s box for the big moment and yet they all trusted each other to do the job, too.

“If the ball was hit to somebody else, they knew they were going to make the play. If somebody else was in the batter’s box they knew that person was going to get a hit or lay down a bunt. I truly believe it was a total commitment and love for each other that made them so special.”

No. 2 Albright crowned champion at state

Andrew Albright flashes his state medals including his state title in the shot put. Conrad Engstrom / Brainerd Dispatch

He had three chances and Andrew Albright made good on one of them.

The Brainerd Warrior senior captured the Class 3A state shot put title with a heave of 57-foot-1 on his second attempt to win his first state and the first state title of an athlete coached by Brainerd head boys track and field coach Rod Reuer. For the last two to three years Reuer had called Albright the quintessential collegiate decathlete for his ability and willingness to do anything to help the team win.

All that sacrifice and talent paid off June 9, at St. Michael-Albeterville High School. It was only fitting that Albright had three events going on at the same time as he qualified for state in the triple jump and 110-meter hurdles along with the shot put. And all three events started at 9 a.m. of the Friday prelims.

“The biggest thing was being able to manage the three events at the same time,” Reuer said in an interview at the state meet. “The way it worked out, they were all at the same time and we couldn’t move him up in any of the flights. It takes a pretty calm, cool, collected mind to be able to handle all that and the coaches did a great job of getting him to where he needed to be and then he was just in the moment. He popped that big one on the second throw and we were hoping he could throw before going to hurdles, but the time just didn’t work.”

Albright didn’t even win the Section 8-3A shot put title as he threw 56-8 to finish second behind a Moorhead thrower. He did, however, win the section triple jump title with a leap of 44-6. At state, he jumped 43-6.75 to place seventh on his first attempt.

Albright was one of 18 Warriors to advance to state last spring. Hanna Caughey placed sixth in the dicus with a toss of 124-1 to reach the state podium. She also placed 13th in shot put.

Brenna Deason finished sixth in the pole vault with a school-record 11-3 effort.

The Brainerd boys’ 4x800 relay team of Brandon Stark, Michael Howe, Baden Bastian and Thomas Ruhl placed third with an 8:00.50. Stark was also eighth in the 400 dash.

And in a bit of foreshadowing, the Warrior girls 4x800 relay team of Annelise Baird, Brooke Wenz, Bridget Collins and Emily Bastian placed 14th. Three of those girls would help Brainerd’s girls cross-country advance to and place eighth at the state meet.

Albright wasn’t the only state champion in the Brainerd lakes area.

Pequot Lakes’ Calia Chaney won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:13.49 in the Class 2A state meet June 11, at St. Michael-Albertville. Chaney also finished third in the 1600 run with a 5:01.29.

No. 3 Brainerd places program best sixth at state swimming and diving meet

State Swimming meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

Four guys did more than any other group of Brainerd Warrior swimmers and divers can lay claim to.

Cade Rosenwald, Parker Tatge, Thomas Ruhl and Mason Kuepers combined their efforts March 5, 2022, to place sixth with 118 points in the Class 2A State Swimming and Diving Championship at the University of Minnesota.

Brainerd’s 200-yard medley and freestyle relays both finished fourth which were big point-getters.

The freestyle relay broke a school record, which was owned already by the foursome of Rosenwald, Tatge, Ruhl and Kuepers with a 1:25.53 to maintain its fourth-place standings after the preliminary round.

The same four couldn’t break their own record in the medley as they went 0.1 slower in the finals, but still finished fourth.

More big points came in the 50 freestyle where Rosenwald finished fourth and Ruhl seventh. Kuepers won the consolation finals of the 50 free to place ninth.

Kuepers did add a sixth-place finish in the 100 freestyle with a time of 46.81.

“We were hoping top eight,” Zemke said. “But to have two of those finish fourth that was the biggest surprise. And also our individual events that placed at state. Mason Kuepers being in the top eight for the 100 freestyle and those 50 (meter freestyle) guys. Having those two guys (Rosenwald and Thomas Ruhl) in the championship finals and almost having three in the championship finals was very unexpected and something we certainly would have never talked about at the beginning of the year.”

Rosenwald was 11th in the butterfly and Ruhl finished 14th in the backstroke.

Those four along with the help of Cayden Sumption helped the Warriors win the Section 8-2A Team title and land head coach John Zemke Section Coach of the year honors. Zemke would go on to win his fourth Class 2A State Coach of the Year award.

Brainerd’s remarkable year also included the Central Lakes Conference title as Brainerd accumulated 488 points Feb. 12, 2022, at St. Cloud Tech High School to top the field.

Ruhl earned all-conference honors in three events, including the 100 backstroke which he won in 56.31. Both the medley and 200 free relays also swam CLC record times.

Earlier in the season, Brainerd also won the Section 8-2A True Team title and finished the regular season with a 7-1 dual meet record.

The Warriors finished seventh at the State True Team meet.

“The expectations were obviously there with so many guys coming back, but, honestly, it felt like any other year,” Zemke said about the year. “Alexandria was always kind of on the radar as far as the conference. For the section meet, we knew all the teams coming back, but we didn’t know how Sartell was going to perform at the section meet. We just did our thing and stayed in our own lane. It was just business as usual and things worked out quite well.”

No. 4 Connor Tulenchick

Connor Tulenchik wins the title at 170 in the Class 2A State Wrestling Tournament at Xcel Energy Center. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

The model of persistence.

The Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew wrestler was a Class 2A state runner-up two times prior to his senior season.

That all changed March 5, 2022, in the Class 2A State Individual Tournament at Xcel Energy Center.

The top-seeded Tulenchik opened his 170-pound bracket with a 2:40 pin over Simley’s Brent Holzem. He then recorded a technical fall at 4:50 against Brian Thilges to advance to the championship semifinals.

In the semifinals, Tulenchik secured a 3-2 victory over LeCenter’s Caden O’Malley to set up the championship match with No. 2 seeded Cole Glazier.

With a 4-2 victory, Tulenchik’s arm was raised in his final high school wrestling match. He finished the season with a 48-2 record.

“It’s pretty surreal,” Road Crew head coach Travis Hoffarth said a day following the match. “I woke up this morning and texted Connor and said, ‘it wasn’t a dream. Your hard work paid off.’

Verndale’s Gideon Ervasti finished second after falling the Class 1A 220-pound bracket to Crookston’s Ethan Boll by a 9-5 score. Ervasti finished the year 21-2, but he also got to see his sister compete in the state’s inaugural girls' state tournament.

Like her older brother, Abby Ervasit finished second to Apple Valley’s Grace Alagbo in the 145-pound bracket.

“That was awesome,” Gideon Ervasti said about his sister after the tournament. “It was a heck of an experience. Not many people get that opportunity so it was really fun. We hugged and cried afterward.”

The younger Ervasti wasn’t the only state runner-up in the girls' tournament. Aitkin’s Madelyn Strohmayer placed second after a 10-2 loss in her title match to Owatonna’s Rian Grunwald.

Pierz’s Trevor Radunz finished third in the Class 2A 145-pound bracket and the Brainerd Warriors had a banner day in the state wrestling finals.

Senior Gabe Wagner found the podium for the second time in his career as the 152-pounder placed third thanks to a 3:18 pin of Osseo’s John Lundstrom and then a 10-8 win over Woodbury’s Brad Little in the third-place match. Wagner finished the season 46-5.

Eighth-grader Easton Dircks rallied from the wrestlebacks to get into the third-place match for the 113-pound bracket. Dircks lost 3-2 to No. 2 seeded Leo Edblad to finish the season fourth and with a 48-3 record.

Dalton Barrett didn’t get to wrestle in his final match. The senior was supposed to face St. Cloud Tech’s Tucker Hugg in the fifth-place match of the heavyweight division. Barrett beat Hugg in the Section 8-3A title match earlier in the year, but had to forfeit because of injury. Barrett finished the year 42-5.

No. 5 Schaeffer, Warrior Nordic teams finish state strong

Brainerd's Lily Schaeffer competes in the state Nordic ski meet Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, during the state Nordic ski meet at Giants Ridge. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

Brainerd Warriors senior Lily Schaeffer won everything leading up to her final state meet.

Schaeffer won the Section 8 pursuit individual title with a time of 33:07.3. Before that she captured the Central Lakes Conference classic title in 16:01.62.

And then she finally had the state meet she’d been hoping for her entire career.

She jumped from 16th place after Day One’s classic to 10th place with a final pursuit time of 40:26.9 Feb. 17, 2022, at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

Schaeffer’s finish led the Warrior girls' team to fifth place. It’s the best Warrior girls' finish since 1998 when that team also placed fifth.

“Honestly, this is the best moment of my life,” Schaeffer said after the event. “I had such a disappointment last year and this year making it back to state and making it top 10, I’m just overjoyed.”

The move up six spots was made possible thanks to the sixth-fastest skate time of 22:26.45 in the field. It’s the fourth straight state meet that Schaeffer has led the Warriors. Her 10th-place finish is the best Warrior finish since Justin Tyler placed seventh in 2007. It’s the best girls’ finish since Christina Roberts placed seventh in 2004.

Brainerd’s high finish wasn’t all just about Schaeffer. Ellie Brown jumped three spots to place 29th with a pursuit time of 42:16.4. Eighth-grader Annelise Baird improved one spot to place 35th in her first state meet (It would be the first of three straight state meets for Baird).

The biggest surprise came from Brainerd’s sprint relay. A new feature for the state-meet scoring. The tandem of Addie Ryan and Isabelle Smith finished 14th in 19:21.44 giving Brainerd 178 team points toward their 318 total team points, which put them just two points behind fourth-place St. Louis Park.

“I’m so proud of my teammates,” Schaeffer said after the meet. “Their classic races were amazing. They really got the technique down and both Ellie and Annelise held their own down the hill. Then in the skate race, both of them picked up spots and absolutely killed it. Next year they’re going to be so amazing.”

Schaeffer might be on to something as Baird and the Warrior girls have won multiple times during the 22-23 season already.

It wasn’t just a girls’ day either as the Brainerd boys placed ninth and the Little Falls Flyers finished 13th

The Brainerd boys’ sprint relay of Noah Schaeffer-Taite Knapp finished fifth with a 15:40.48 to score 150 team points.

Elias Knapp placed 27th in the pursuit followed by Mitchell Neumann in 65th and Adam Cady in 69th.

Ethan Yorek led the Flyers with his 26th-place time of 31:15.5. Connor Grant was 51st, Grant Yorek 92nd, Alexander Oberton 96th and the relay of Elliott Oberton-Edward Sobiech finished 12th.

No. 6 Warrior girls both earn All-State, boys place program-best fourth

Brainerd's Gavin Hoelzel skis around a gate Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, during the state Alpine ski meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

It was an all-state kind of day for the Brainerd Warriors girls and a record-breaking top-five finish for the Warrior boys.

Calia Chaney and Lauren Kalenberg finished 23rd and 24th Feb. 16, 2022, in the state meet at Giants Ridge to earn All-State honors.

Gavin Hoelzel was two spots away from earning All-State as he placed 27th, but led the Warrior boys team to a program-best fourth-place finish. The Warriors were just 2.5 points out of third place.

Sean Baumann skied to a 36th-place finish followed by Parker Linn in 40th and Esten Hiebert in 47th.

No. 7 Nisswa wins Class C title over Buckman

Nisswa’s Drew Boland is congratulated by teammates after belting a three-run homer against Loretto in the second inning of the Class C state amateur baseball tournament Saturday. The Lightning edged Loretto 8-7. Pete Mohs / Brainerd Dispatch

Part of it was winning the state title and part of it was having to play a fellow Victory League team to do it.

The Nisswa Lightning land at No. 7 on the list after winning the Class C State Amateur Baseball title Sept. 5, 2022, with a 12-3 victory over the Buckman Billygoats.

Nisswa’s Nate DeChaine, Brett Kramer, Kody Ruedisili and Jeremiah Piepkorn all earned All-Tournament honors. It was Piepkorn’s bat that stole the show in the final as he went 4-for-5 with a double, three runs and four RBIs.

Buckman’s Jack Suska, Noah Boser and Matt Tautges also landed spots on the all-tournament team.

DeChaine was named the tournament MVP as he finished 3-0 with a 2.93 ERA in 15.1 innings pitched. He allowed six runs, five earned, and struck out 11. At the plate, he was 5-of-22 with five runs, 11 RBIs and three home runs.

Boser was named the MaxBat Maple Slugger Award winner. He finished 13-of-25 for a .520 average. He added seven runs, 11 RBIs, three doubles, two home runs with a slugging percentage of .880 and an on-base percentage of .571.

No. 8 It was a long time in the making

Golfers putt in on the final hole Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, during the PGA Tour Canada’s CRMC Championship presented by Gertens at Cragun’s Legacy Courses. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Jake Knapp was five shots off the PGA Tour Canada’s CRMC Championship presented by Gertens cutline with just three holes to go Aug. 26, 2022.

The 28-year-old from Costa Mesa, California, then birdied the par 5 16th, aced the par 3 17th and eagled the par 5 18th to make the cut at 5-under par. Then on Aug. 28, he went on to win the inaugural tournament that was the brainchild of Ron Sanders.

While the tournament was slow moving in its infancy to become reality, when it happened it was a roaring success from the PGA Tour Canada standards, the players' standards and those of host Craguns’ Resort and title sponsor Cuyuna Regional Medical Center.

The play was above expectations as Knapp won the event with a 26-under 254. Wil Bateman provided drama at the end as he posted a 256 and was waiting in the clubhouse for Knapp to finish his round.

Numerous rounds flirted with the 50s as Alexander Herrmann, Trent Philips and even Knapp posted 61s

“I think anytime it’s a first-time event you wonder and you also worry about the support it’s going to get,” Knapp said following his win. “You’re not sure how many people know about it or how big the country club is. You’re never really sure going in. Nobody has really been here before. Everyone was just like we’ll see what happens when we get there.

“When we got here and played the back nine I knew it was going to be a great test. It was really fast and firm to start out with and it was kind of a bummer we got so much rain because it changed the course, but it took a low number to win.”

The tournament helped the CRMC Foundation make $50,000 donation. And the event will be back next season, but the 2023 PGA Tour Canada schedule has not been released.

No. 9 Let’s dive right into this one

Brainerd's Izzy Olson competes in the state girls swimming and diving. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

If you know Izzy Olson then you know she does things with flare.

Whether intentional or not, the Brainerd Warriors senior saved her best for last as she finished her high school diving career with a third-place finish at the Class 2A State Finals Nov. 18, 2022, at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

Olson entered the three-dive finals in fourth place with 283.15 points after eight dives. She scored 109.8 points in her final three dives to move up one spot for her best state finish ever.

It wasn’t without drama.

“She did miss her first dive in finals, but she was able to set that aside with her 10th dive and really it was her 11th, which is a really great big 2 ½ twister,” Warriors diving coach Mary Clifford said. “The judging panel had been nailing any under or over twist. She really had to be right on and square at the end of that twist and she was. She put it in for 49 points and that just propelled her up into that third spot. It really was the best I’ve ever seen her do that dive. Considering these are judges who are looking at the whole state field, I think she would say she ended on a really great dive.”

Teammate Evi Helsene finished 13th in her first-ever state diving appearance. The senior discord 330.75 total points despite not having any degree of difficulty left over following the preliminary and semifinal rounds.

Fellow senior diver Brenna Deason finished 15th with 319.6 points. For Olson and Deason it was a bit of redemption as neither made the finals as juniors.

Brainerd’s 200-yard medley relay team of Mya Tautges, Avery Duerr, Mariah Alderson and Isabelle Ploof placed 11th with a 1:50.08.

The 200 freestyle relay of Gabby Chalupsky, Scarlett Anderson, Ploof and Tauges finished 13th and Duerr finished 14th in the 100 backstroke to help Brainerd tie for 16th in the team standings.

The state meet might have just been icing on the cake, however, as Brainerd enjoyed a pool party Nov. 12, 2022, by winning the Section 8-2A team title for the first time in 22 years at its new aquatic center.

The divers brought in the big points but the 200 free relay won the section title to help the Warriors win.

No. 10 Simply put -- Pequot Lakes

Pequot Lakes poses with the Class 2A second-place trophy Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Xcel Energy Center. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

Let’s start with the Pequot Lakes Patriots girls' basketball team and work our way forward.

The Patriots returned to the Class 2A State Tournament by knocking of Pierz 70-54 in the Section 7-2A final March 11, 2022, at Brainerd High School.

Pequot did have to open up state play against No. 2 Fergus Falls and the Otters handed Pequot a 71-55 loss in the quarterfinals.

But the Patriots rebounded with a 66-53 win over Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial March 17 in the consolation semifinals. That pushed Pequot into the consolation championship where it defeated the Montevideo Thunderhawks 60-44 to place fifth.

But the Patriots like prolonged postseasons and it was the boys' turn.

The Patriots upset top-seeded Esko 58-50 in the Section 7-2A Championship game March 17, 2022, at the University of Minnesota, Duluth.

Like the girls’ team, the Patriot boys’ opened up against No. 3 seeded Annandale and fell 55-40 in the Class 2A State Quarterfinals.

As the girls did so to did the boys rebound with a consolation semifinal victory over Perham.

In the consolation semifinals, the Patriots fell to the Minnehaha Redhawks 79-56 to finish sixth.

But wait there’s more.

Genevieve Birkeland shot a 27-hole 120 to place fourth individually and lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots girls’ golf team to third in the Class 2A State Golf Tournament. Morgan Krieger shot a 122 to place ninth for her second-straight top-10 finish at state.

On the boys’ side, Pequot Lakes placed seventh in the Class 2A State Tournament. Senior Tyler Seeling finished his prep career with an 18th-place 155.

We’re not done.

Pequot Lakes needed a fourth set, but got it done with a 3-1 victory over St. Cloud Cathedral in the Section 6-2A Championship game Nov. 5.

While a No. 2 seed in the section bracket, the Patriots landed the No. 1 seed for the Class 2A State Bracket and quickly went to work. Pequot dispatched unseeded Browerville 3-0 to advance to the semifinals Nov. 10, 2022, at Xcel Energy Center.

Again, it was quick work for the Patriots who knocked off Concordia Academy to set up a finals match against No. 2 seeded Cannon Falls.

Pequot Lakes got the first kill of the match, which would be the only lead they would hold all afternoon as they fell 3-0 and finished the season with a second-place finish at state.

The Patriots weren’t the only ones at the state volleyball tournament as 371 rivals Pine River-Backus also advanced in the Class 1A bracket after topping Mille Lacs in the Section 5-1A title game.

The Tigers fell to No. 3 Mabel-Canton and then were eliminated from the tournament by Ely.

Other Thouths

Warriors cheer team state champions in coed non-tumble division

The Brainerd Warriors competitive cheer team won the state title in the coed non-tumble division for the first time in school history Jan. 29, 2022.

Brainerd landed in second during the preliminary round just behind Coon Rapids. In the finals, Brainerd edged Coon Rapids after a no-deduction performance to win the state title.

Bailey Schuler and Lizzy Knutson were named All-State Cheerleaders.

Warriors, C-I both enjoy one last dance

A pair of finalist performances capped off with a fourth-place finish in the Feb. 19, 2022 state kick competition is how the Brainerd Warriors concluded the season.

Brainerd scored 21.5 rank points in kick to place behind Eastview, Wayzata and Lakeville North.

Brainerd scored 700 out of 800 total points.

A day earlier, Brainerd placed sixth in the Class 3A State jazz competition.

Brainerd’s All-Tournament dancers were Quinn Gerats and India Hiltner for jazz. Thea Shogren and Jada Bentson for kick.

For the first time in six years, Crosby-Ironton danced in a state finals. C-I qualified fifth heading into the Class 1A state kick finals Feb. 19, 2022, at Target Center and ended up sixth. C-I scored 26 rank points and was just 1.5 away from fifth-place Cannon Falls.

A day earlier, C-I placed eighth in the Class 1A jazz competition.

Oehrlein fastest to 1,000 points

As an eighth grader, Crosby-Ironton guard Tori Oehrlein scored 43 points in a 69-35 win over Aitkin which put her over 1,000 points for her career Feb. 8.

Oehrlein became the fastest player to 1,000 points in Minnesota state history as it took her 40 games to do so.

The previous record was held by Braham’s Rebekah Dahlman, who is the all-time leader in points in Minnesota with 5,060.

3 Warriors compete at state gymnastics

Brenna Deason secured a 27th-place finish on vault with her 9.3 effort Feb. 19, 2022, at the Class 2A State Individual Tournament.

In a battle of teammates, Josie Harguth topped Deason on beam with her 36th-place 8.5. Deason finished 38th with an 8.45. During the Section 8-2A meet, Deason won the section title with Harguth finishing second.

In her first-ever state appearance, Meghan Wirtz placed 46th on floor with an 8.55 score.

Warriors state bound with narrow 2-1 win over Spuds

The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors returned to the state girls' hockey tournament thanks to a 2-1 victory over No. 1 seeded Moorhead in the Section 8-2A finals Feb. 17, 2022, at Fergus Falls Arena.

The winning goal was drained by senior captain Brynne Folden who tallied the difference-maker at the 6:06 mark in the third quarter.

Folden stole the puck in the Warriors’ offensive zone and buried the unassisted goal to send BLF to its third state trip in program history.

The Warriors would struggle to find offense in its two Class 2A state games as it fell 5-0 to top-seeded Andover and 3-0 to Maple Grove.

Warriors finish second in state

It was bound to happen eventually and unfortunately for the Brainerd Warriors adapted floor hockey team it happened in the state championship game March 19, 2022.

The North No. 1 seeded Warriors blanked Anoka 9-0 in the state semifinals to push their winning streak to 65 straight and pit them against South No. 1 seed Dakota United for what was hopefully going to be the team’s fourth-straight state title in six years.

Dakota rattled off four unanswered goals in the third period to secure a 5-2 victory in the state finals at Bloomington Jefferson High School.

Kayden Robinson, Tre’Von Otey and Cadence Atwater were named to the all-tournament team as the Warriors finished the season 10-1.

Golf and more golf

Izzy Olson, Katie Foley, Turner Person and Max Holmstrom battled crazy weather and came out for the better in the Class 3A State Golf Tournament June 14-15 at Bunker Hills.

Olson fired a final round 77 for a two-day 160 which tied her for 22nd. Foley concluded her final high school round with an 81 for a two-day 163 which tied her for 27th.

Person turned in a 78 for his final round to tie for 55th and Holmstrom also shot 78 in the final round to tie for 61st

Drietz earns all-state honors as Warrior girls finish 8th

Hannah Drietz finished as an all-state runner Nov. 5, 2022.

The Brainerd senior ran an 18:34.5 at the Class 3A State meet in Northfield, which was good for 17th place.

Her place helped Brainerd to eighth place. Katelyn Kennedy recorded a 19:25.6 to place 45th. Sophomore Brook Wenz finished 55th in 19:35.1 and sophomore Madi Miller finished 73rd in 19:51.1 for Brainerd’s 199 points.

Brainerd was coming off of a Section 8-3A title where Dreitz was the individual winner with an 18:47.0. She cleared the field by eight seconds and topped her previous best time by a second.

Pequot’s Calia Chaney and Eli Hall earned All-State honors in the Class 2A State Meet. Chaney ran a 10th-place 18:44.1. Hall posted a 13th-place 16:18.9.

Staples-Motley’s Aubrey Brownell and Isaiah Tabbat earned All-State honors in the 1A State meet. Brownell finished seventh in 18:59.5 and Tabbat placed 14th in 16:37.7.

