Athletics: Sumption honored by conference
Brainerd’s Cayden Sumption earned Central Lakes Conference performer of the week in boys’ swimming and diving.
Sumption, a senior, won two individual events and was a part of two winning relays in the Warriors 118-36 win over Bemidji Dec. 8.
Sumption won the 200 individual medley and breakstroke. He also was a part of the 200 freestyle and medley relay teams.
Annelise Baird won the Mora Pursuit to and athlete of the week honors.
Eric Pohlkamp played for the US Junior Select Team in the 2022 World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario
18 girls in grades 5-8 joined the first year of the Brainerd Warriors girls' wrestling program.