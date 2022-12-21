Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Athletics: Sumption honored by conference

Sumption earns Central Lakes Conference performer of the week

Sumption_Cayden.jpg
Cayden Sumption
December 21, 2022 04:47 PM
Share
Brainerd’s Cayden Sumption earned Central Lakes Conference performer of the week in boys’ swimming and diving.

Sumption, a senior, won two individual events and was a part of two winning relays in the Warriors 118-36 win over Bemidji Dec. 8.

Sumption won the 200 individual medley and breakstroke. He also was a part of the 200 freestyle and medley relay teams.

