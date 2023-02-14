Athletics: Sumption shines at CLC championship
The Brainerd Warriors' Cayden Sumption was named Boys Swimmer of the Week by conference.
BRAINERD — Brainerd Warriors Cayden Sumption was named a Central Lakes Conference Performer of the Week for his efforts Saturday, Feb. 11.
Sumption earned all-conference honors in al four of his events in the Central Lakes Conference Championship. He finished third in the 200-yard individual medley with a 2:08.37. He placed second in the 100 backstroke in 1:04.03 and helped Brainerd’s 200 medley and freestyle relay to second-place finishes.
