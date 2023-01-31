6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports | Prep
Athletics: Tatge honored by conference

The Brainerd Warriors' Parker Tatge was a CLC Performer.

By Dispatch staff report
January 30, 2023 08:37 PM
BRAINERD — Brainerd Warrior Parker Tatge was named a Central Lakes Conference Performer of the Week.

The senior for the Warriors boys’ swimming and diving team won the 200- and 500-yard freestyles and was on two first-place relays against Alexandria.

