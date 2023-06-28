Athletics: Warrior Athletics continuous successful tradition with eye on improving

BRAINERD — Year two is in the books for Brainerd Warriors activities director Jack Freeman and it was one of continued learning and continued success.

Brainerd was represented in a number of team and individual state tournaments and meets, but Freeman is never content. He and his staff are constantly looking at what can be done to improve each program and help Brainerd student-athletes succeed while making the Blue and White community proud to be a Warrior.

Q: What is the next big project for Brainerd athletics?

A: We are really evaluating our Lower Site and trying to come up with a comprehensive plan for our Lower Site. In our last buildings project, those spaces were not part of the building projects that we went through and there are some needs down there whether it be the infrastructure of our stadium and baseball and softball and then our long-term goals of how we can best utilize that site. It is limited in the space and accessibility down there, but there is a lot of potential in that area, too.

We need a comprehensive plan that is not just putting a bandaid on one thing. It’s a comprehensive plan of what is going to be best for the coming decades of Warrior athletics.

Q: How difficult is it to go back to the public after so much was put into the high school?

A: That is something I’m always conscious of. I’m always leary of going back and asking for more. That is something that is always on my mind and I don’t want there to be fatigue with that. We have a lot of asks, but if we want to operate great programs there is going to be a lot of asks. I’ve shared that with a local community member and his reply was ‘Great programs are going to do that though.’

We’re constantly wanting to do better and provide the kids with all they need. We’re lucky because we do live in such a generous community, but I am always conscious of that. You always want to be careful that we’re not going back to the same people and businesses and constantly asking for more and more. We need to also make sure we let the community know how grateful we are for what we have.

Brainerd activities director Jack Freeman talks about some of the aspects of the baseball diamond in Adamson Field Monday, June 26, 2023. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Q: New sports, the Minnesota State High School League announced boys’ volleyball will be a new state-sponsored activity. But one that is really up and coming for Brainerd is girls wrestling. What’s the future of girls’ wrestling in Brainerd?

A: It’s an exciting time for girls wrestling. You can see across the state the growth in that sport and the excitement around it. I think that’s pretty special. We have to embrace that. We met with our wrestling community and we tried to come up with the best plan possible for Brainerd and how girls’ wrestling will look in Brainerd. We thought that our best path forward was building from the youth on up and putting all of our emphasis in building a strong middle school program. We wanted to show that it is sustainable and get kids in the pipeline and then continue to support that growth all the way up to the high school level. That’s been our vision for it.

A credit to our wrestling community and people like Lane Danielson and Andy Pickar and all the people with community education. They’ve captured that excitement and they have a lot of kids out. This is definitely a growing sport and I think we’re going about it the right way where we are building it from the ground up. It’s going to lead to success at the high school level in the years to come.

Q: Will this be the model moving forward with any new sports like boys’ volleyball?

A: I think it is the model. The reason being we learned a little bit from lacrosse, which was a recent addition. Clearly, it’s been well received in our community. We have a lot of kids out for lacrosse. We had 64 girls in grades nine through 12 out for lacrosse so I’m not saying how we did that was wrong, but we still don’t have that youth feeder program in place for lacrosse. I think that is something we can learn from. Before we jump in and say we’re going to have a high school team, let’s make sure we show that we have a youth feeder program in place. It’s sustainable and when these kids get up to the high school level they’re going to have the skills and experience from the feeder program so we can run with and have greater success at the high school level.

With lacrosse, we’re trying to work backward and trying to create a youth feeder program. We had success just this year. We started a community education program for grades seven and eight so that’s exciting. But I do think there is something to be said for having a youth feeder program in place that shows sustainability over five years instead of just jumping in with a high school team.

Q: When does it get saturated? How many sports are enough for Brainerd High School?

A: That’s the million-dollar question and I think we could debate on that. To be honest, I don’t know the answer to that. I’m all about having opportunities for kids, but you’re right. We have a limited number of student-athletes available. At 31 varsity sports, that’s a very robust offering of activities. At some point, there is a number on that. Budget-wise there is a number on that. There are restraints on that and that is something we always need to be mindful of. It’s something we always need to be monitoring.

Portions of the Brainerd High School softball and baseball fields are shown with the high school in the background Monday, June 26, 2023. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Q: You have some openings in your coaching ranks with wrestling, baseball and boys’ track and field so far. What’s the process and where are you guys at?

A: Wrestling we still have open right now and one thing that you’re going to find is that I’m not going to hire somebody just to check a box. I met with our past activities director Ron Stolski last week and we talked through this and I shared some of my concerns about just how tough it can be to find quality candidates and applicants for these positions. He reminded me that with every vacancy you have a great opportunity. That re-framed it for me. I just think we’re going to wait and find the right person for it. We’re going to be diligent about it. We’re going to reach out to every stakeholder and we’re going to find somebody who cares about kids and who believes in the Warrior Way and somebody who is willing to do everything in their power to leave our program and community better than how they found it.

That is important to me. I want to make sure we are shaking every tree and not leaving any stone unturned. We are going to do everything we can to find the right person and the right fit. You look at boys’ hockey and I think we have a great one there with Jerr Johnson. I’m confident that for wrestling, track and baseball we’re going to find the right people.

Q: You really re-established the Warrior Way this year. Why and how important is it to have that common thread throughout all of your programs?

A: First and foremost I think it’s real. I think that the way we do things in this community truly does matter. I think there is something so special about Brainerd when it comes to how we operate our programs and how we treat our kids. We talked about it as a staff and there is a lot of pride in that and we need to tap into that. Having that common thread across all of our programs and the more united we are the better we’re all going to be.

We talked about saturation and if we’re going to have 31 varsity sports we’re going to need to share athletes. We’re going to need to support each other. And we need to be unified as a group. That’s what I love about our staff the most is we have a lot of people who are constantly cheering for each other and doing anything they can do to help each other. That’s what makes this community special. I don’t think it exists everywhere, but it’s something I wanted to make sure to protect and maintain.

Q: The Brainerd Warrior student-athlete signing day has turned into a big deal not only in meaning, but in the size of the table. How exciting is that?

A: I think that’s pretty cool. It’s special and it speaks to the overall experience that we want to provide our kids. That morning it shows proof of what we’re doing. We’re producing a lot of high-level athletes, but you look at that list and it’s quality people. That’s what is special. You think about all the people like teachers, para-professionals, bus drivers, and coaches that got those kids to that day. It’s pretty special to think about all the people who were part of those kids’ villages along the way and got them to that finish line on a pretty momentous occasion.

The fact that they want to be together and it’s not about any particular individual. It was about the group and I think that’s what makes it pretty cool.

Q: One big concern or complaint is that Brainerd can’t compete with the metro programs, but in recent years Brainerd has competed for state titles and competed well in state tournaments and meets. Is Warrior athletics headed in the right direction and can they compete with metro programs that have more money invested and more opportunities available?

A: What I can say with confidence is that we are headed in the right direction and we’re headed in the right direction because we’re not content. Our end-of-the-year coaches’ meeting was all about what we can do better. We talked about what changes we can make for the betterment of our student-athletes, our teams and our overall athletic program. That’s where I’m confident in the direction we are heading. No coach was saying that we were good. We’re content with where we are at. We don’t need to make any changes. Everybody was bought into trying new things and highly motivated to be pushing forward. That’s what I’m most excited about. That’s a credit to our staff. We want to be a standard of excellence in greater Minnesota.

Q: What do you want to talk about?

A: One of the big things that I wanted to highlight was just the way we opened the aquatic center this year. You think of the investment the community made in that space and then getting to show it off with True Team meets and section finals. Both of our swim and dive teams capturing section championships was pretty special.

We were awarded the section host site for the next two years so to be able to deliver to our community on that promise to host championship meets was exciting. There is a lot of excitement in our swim community.

We could do a whole story on Cindy Clough, Brainerd's head dance team coach. She is doing well. She’s just built different and to be able to do what she did this year through the health circumstances she had is pretty remarkable. Then you look at that program and she is navigating that, but she has the support of the dance community around her and all of her athletes who helped her out. You look at that program and all we’ve heard was how many great kids were graduating off of last year’s team and they did, but just the way that staff is able to so squeeze every ounce of potential out of those kids is pretty remarkable. It’s a credit to her and the culture she has created and continues to foster.

