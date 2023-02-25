Athletics: Warriors activities department looking for nominations

BRAINERD — It’s the largest assembly of top athletes in the lakes area or otherwise known as the Brainerd All Sports Banquet.

This year the banquet is scheduled for Monday, May 1 It will mark the second year for Jack Freeman, Brainerd activities director, to run the ceremony which celebrates all the Warrior athletes of the season along with a handful of past Warriors who made a significant impact on the athletic department and culture of Warrior athletics.

And Freeman is looking for nominations for those types of former athletes.

“We just want to make sure we’re hearing from all parts of our community,” Freeman said. “We want to take into account all aspects of our program and our history. If we have a lot of nominations it will lead to a lot of good conversations and tough decisions to be made by the selection committee, which will ultimately lead to a very strong hall of fame class.”

The Brainerd High School Athletic Hall of Fame was established in 1985 and since then almost 200 people have been enshrined in the hall.

Nominees must, during and following their career, have exemplified the pride and spirit that is Brainerd Warrior athletics. People can submit as many nominations as they want among the three categories. The first is player. A player must be a Brainerd graduate and out of high school for at least seven years. The next category is coach or someone who has coached in District 181.

The third category is at large and can be any member of the community who has made significant contributions to the BHS athletic department.

People interested in nominating someone can email Freeman at john.freeman@isd181.org for an electronic entry form.

While electronically submitting nominations is encouraged people can also submit hard copy nominations Those can be sent to Hall of Fame Selection Committee ℅ Jack Freeman, Brainerd High School, 702 S. 5th St., Brainerd, MN 56401.

Nominations should be returned to the activities office by March 19, but if nominations are received after that date, they’ll remain on file for next year’s banquet.

“I think you’ll see a lot of similarities in terms of the format and the structure,” Freeman said. “There’s a lot of great things in place and we’re trying ot maintain that. We’re always looking for different ways where we can be efficient and make sure we are recognizing all aspects of our programming and celebrating all aspects of our programming, which is a big task. That’s the fun part, too.

“This is always a special way to celebrate all the great things that happen throughout the year and also in our past. It’s a great tradition we have in Brainerd and one we want to make sure we continue as a great experience for all of our athletes.”

