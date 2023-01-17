STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Athletics: Warriors Ryan honored

The Central Lakes Conference announced it's weekly award winners.

By Dispatch staff report
January 16, 2023 09:36 PM
BRAINERD — Brainerd’s Addie Ryan was named a Central Lakes Conference Performer of the week for her efforts last week.

The Warrior was named the Girls Nordic Skier of the Week as she placed third in the Detroit Lakes Invite to lead the Brainerd girls' team to first place.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBRAINERD WARRIORSNORDIC SKIINGCENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE
