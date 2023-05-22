Baseball: 4 area baseball players named All-Stars

Four area baseball players were named to the Minnesota Baseball Coaches Association North All-Star Roster.

Brainerd catcher Jon Benson and Brainerd pitcher/shortstop Isaac Hanson were the two Warriors named to the all-star team.

Benson is committed to playing baseball at the University of Sioux Falls and Hanson is committed to play at St. Cloud State University.

Little Falls’ Matt Filippi and Beau Thoma also made the North All-Star roster.

Isaac Hanson

Matt Filippi.