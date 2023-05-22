99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Baseball: 4 area baseball players named All-Stars

Two Warriors and Two Flyers named to the North All-Star Roster.

Jon Benson
Today at 4:08 PM

Four area baseball players were named to the Minnesota Baseball Coaches Association North All-Star Roster.

Brainerd catcher Jon Benson and Brainerd pitcher/shortstop Isaac Hanson were the two Warriors named to the all-star team.

Benson is committed to playing baseball at the University of Sioux Falls and Hanson is committed to play at St. Cloud State University.

Little Falls’ Matt Filippi and Beau Thoma also made the North All-Star roster.

Isaac Hanson
Filippi_Matt.jpg
Matt Filippi.
Beau Thoma
