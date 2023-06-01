Baseball: Bemidji takes down Warriors

BEMIDJI — Wyatt Gabrielson and Isaac Hanson each homered for the Brainerd Warriors in their 7-2 loss to top-seed Bemidji Wednesday, May 31, in the Section 8-4A quarterfinals.

The home runs came in the top of first and gave the Warriors a 2-0 lead.

Sawyer Hennessey pitched four innings and gave up just one earned run on six hits.

Bemidji scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 5-2 lead and they added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth.

The Warriors play the loser of the Moorhead and Rogers quarterfinal 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1.

Brainerd 2 4 0

Bemidji 7 12 1