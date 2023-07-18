Baseball: Brainerd 10U wins Gopher State

BROOKLYN PARK — The Brainerd 10U AA baseball team won the MYAS Gopher State Tournament of Champions Sunday, July 16.

The team opened pool play with a 15-1 victory over Blaine followed by a 12-5 win over Prior Lake and a 25-15 win over Mankato

In bracket play, Brainerd defeated East Ridge 7-2 in the quarterfinals followed by a 12-2 win over Wayzata in the semifinals.

In the championship game, Brainerd defeated Rochester 17-12.