Sports Prep

Baseball: Brainerd 10U wins Gopher State

A Brainerd youth baseball team won the MYAS State title.

A Brainerd baseball team celebrates.
The Brainerd 10U AA baseball team celebrates after winning the MYAS Gopher State Tournament of Champions Sunday, July 16. The team is Luke Ruzynski, front, left, Jack Lindner, William Porter, Isaac Pickar, Joe Johnson, middle, left, Wesley Lindstrom, Nolan Olson, Bentley Rife, Drew Hochmayr, Owen Huberty, Dylan Gulstad, William Delaney, coach Matt Delaney, back, left, coach Andy Pickar and coach Nate Olson
Contributed photo
Today at 9:52 AM

BROOKLYN PARK — The Brainerd 10U AA baseball team won the MYAS Gopher State Tournament of Champions Sunday, July 16.

The team opened pool play with a 15-1 victory over Blaine followed by a 12-5 win over Prior Lake and a 25-15 win over Mankato

In bracket play, Brainerd defeated East Ridge 7-2 in the quarterfinals followed by a 12-2 win over Wayzata in the semifinals.

In the championship game, Brainerd defeated Rochester 17-12.

