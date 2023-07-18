Baseball: Brainerd 14U places 2nd

LAKEVILLE — The Brainerd 14 AAA team placed second in a 32-team field July 14-16 in the Minnesota Baseball Tournament in Lakeville.

The team defeated Monticello 4-3, Chaska 9-6 and Northland 13-1 in pool play.

During bracket play, Brainerd opened with a 21-17 victory over Fairmount followed by a 7-4 win over Mankato. In the semifinals, Brainerd defeated Minnetonka 7-1 before falling to Chaksa 10-0 in the championship game.