Baseball: Brainerd 14U places 2nd

Brainerd's 14U baseball team competed in the Minnesota Baseball Tournament in Lakeville.

The Brainerd 14U baseball team placed second.
The Brainerd 14U AAA baseball team celebrates its second-place finish Sunday, July 16, 2023, in the Minnesota Baseball Tournament in Lakeville.
Contributed photo
Today at 10:41 AM

LAKEVILLE — The Brainerd 14 AAA team placed second in a 32-team field July 14-16 in the Minnesota Baseball Tournament in Lakeville.

The team defeated Monticello 4-3, Chaska 9-6 and Northland 13-1 in pool play.

During bracket play, Brainerd opened with a 21-17 victory over Fairmount followed by a 7-4 win over Mankato. In the semifinals, Brainerd defeated Minnetonka 7-1 before falling to Chaksa 10-0 in the championship game.

