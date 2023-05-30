Baseball: Brainerd-Buffalo play-in game postponed to Wednesday

BUFFALO — The No. 9 seed Brainerd Warriors held a 3-0 lead over the No. 8 seed Buffalo Bison through four innings of the Section 8-4A play-in before rain postponed the rest of the game Tuesday, May 30.

The two teams will resume the game at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Adamson Field in Brainerd. The winner will travel to play top-seed Bemidji at 4:30 p.m. the same day.

The Warriors scored one run in the first inning and then scored two in the fourth inning on a Wyatt Gabrielson home run and a successful squeeze bunt by Eli Owen.

Isaac Hanson struck out eight in four innings pitched before the rain delay.