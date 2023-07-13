Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Baseball: Brainerd Legion falls to Sauk Rapids

Brainerd Legion at Sauk Rapids Tuesday, July 11

baseball.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Today at 6:09 PM

SAUK RAPIDS — Mitchell Brau went 3-for-4 with a run scored for Brainerd Legion in its 6-4 loss to Sauk Rapids Tuesday, July 11.

Eli Owen went 2-4 with a double and an RBI. Brody Lund and Sawyer Hennessey also tallied two hits apiece in the loss.

Lund got tagged with the loss and pitched six innings.

Brainerd Legion will play in a wood bat tournament July 14-16 in Detroit Lakes before Substate begins July 20-23.

Brainerd 4 12 1

Sauk Rapids 6 5 1

LP: Brody Lund. 2B: Brd-Eli Owen.

