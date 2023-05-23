Baseball: Buffalo gets better of Brainerd

BUFFALO — Isaac Hanson tripled and scored for the Brainerd Warriors who were held to just two hits in an 8-3 loss to the Buffalo Bison Monday, May 22.

Mitch Brau added Brainerd’s other hit. He also walked and scored a run and Henry Hopkins scored Brainerd’s other run as a courtesy runner for the Warriors.

Braxton Tautges started for the Warriors and allowed seven runs, six earned on seven hits and two walks. He struck out one over 2.2 innings.

Keaton Lingenfelter pitched the final 3.1 innings. He allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk. He struck out six.

Brainerd 3 2 2

Buffalo 8 8 4