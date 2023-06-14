Baseball: Flyers can’t overcome mistakes in state quarterfinals

JORDAN — Little Falls head coach Chad Kaddatz would’ve liked his team to play a cleaner game in the Class 3A State Quarterfinals Tuesday, June 13, at Mini Met Ballpark.

The Flyers committed three errors, walked two and hit six batters in a 10-5 loss to top-seed New Prague.

“There were a lot of plays that we’ve been making all year that we didn’t make,” Kaddatz said. “Three errors is costly and there were some flares where we didn’t quite get a great read on that dropped. Little things like that and when you are playing this kind of competition it comes back to hurt us.”

Sophomore Carter Gwost started for the Flyers and allowed six runs in two innings with one strikeout and four hit-by-pitches.

“I don’t know if it was nerves, but he’s a sophomore,” Kaddatz said. “He just wasn’t sharp today. His curveball was off, which hurt and (New Prague) took advantage. They are a very good hitting team.”

New Prague capitalized and scored in five and the six innings it batted. New Prague junior Henry Novak blasted a two-run home run in the sixth inning to give the Trojans a 9-3 lead. The Trojans added their 10th run on a Will Seymour RBI single.

The Flyers scored in the top of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. Gwost doubled with one out. He finished with two hits, both doubles, despite struggling on the mound.

Hudson Filippi drove in Gwost’s courtesy runner Ben Knopik with a two-out single to give Little Falls the early lead.

Little Falls baseball players watch from the bench in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Mini Met Ballpark in Jordan Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

New Prague plated three runs to respond in the bottom of the first. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases for the Trojans’ cleanup hitter Jake Lundquist, who walked to score New Prague’s first run.

A two-run single by Novak, who finished with four RBIs, gave New Prague a 3-1 lead after the first inning.

“That was the biggest key,” New Prague head coach Tanner Oakes said. “Our top of the order did a great job of getting on base and not trying to do too much.”

The Flyers scored a run in the second on Gwost’s second double. It was a two-out rally for Little Falls which started with an Owen Bode walk and a Matt Filippi single.

Lundquist ripped a two-run single in the bottom of the second to give the Trojans a 5-2 lead.

Matt Filippi took over for Gwost on the mound in the third inning when Gwost hit his fourth batter to start the third. Matt Filippi allowed four runs on six hits in four innings and struck out two.

New Prague plated a run in the third and fourth innings to take a 7-2 lead.

“We preach quality at-bats and we came up with some clutch hits,” Oakes said. “We did a good job of finding multiple ways to get on base.”

Little Falls made it a 7-3 on a two-out infield single by Carter Oothoudt which scored Matt Filippi.

“Offensively, we are good enough to play with anyone,” Kaddatz said. “We had no strikeouts today, which in a state quarterfinal is pretty impressive. I think we ended up with 10 hits, which should be good enough to win some games, but you have to get the defense and pitching sharp, but that’s baseball.”

New Prague’s starter Nick Giesen was done after five innings. He allowed three runs on eight hits with no strikeouts.

“He did a great job of responding,” Oakes said of his starter. “The top of the order for Little Falls is really solid and he did a good job of settling in and continuing to battle for us.”

Little Falls put together a rally in the top of the seventh as Joey Welinski ripped a two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded to make it 10-5. Garrett Lindberg then grounded out to end the game for the Flyers.

“That’s been us all year,” Kaddatz said of the late rally. “We’ve had so many games this year where we’ve been in a deficit and we don’t hang our heads or quit. With our offense, we are a couple of swings to being back in the game and it was nice to see us fight until the end.”

The Flyers move to the consolation semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Chaska Athletic Park. If Little Falls wins, it’ll play for the consolation championship at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“It hurts to lose a game like this, but we are going to flush it and refocus,” Kaddatz said. “It’ll be the last game for a lot of these kids and we have a chance for two games and a trophy.”

Little Falls 5 10 3

New Prague 10 10 0

WP: Nick Giesen. LP: Carter Gwost. 2B: LF-Carter Gwost (2). HR: NP-Henry Novak.

No. 1 New Prague 10, Little Falls 5

Key: Miscues backfire for Flyers in quarterfinals.

Overall: LF 19-7, NP 22-3

Next: Little Falls vs. Benilde-St. Margaret's 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Chaska Athletic Park.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.