Baseball: Flyers excited to be back in state

JORDAN — Little Falls’ journey to state was a difficult one.

Needing two wins against the top-seeded Rocori Spartans in the Section 8-3A Finals, the Flyers won Game One 6-1 behind sophomore Carter Gwost’s complete game.

In Game Two, Little Falls found itself in a hole down, 9-1 through three innings. The Flyers’ rally started in the top of the fourth when they plated eight runs to tie the score.

Little Falls took the lead in the fifth and added three more runs to win 13-9 and punch its ticket to state.

“The way it played out was hard to wrap my head around even still,” Little Falls head coach Chad Kaddatz said. “The first game was tight and close and we just kept adding on. In Game Two, we thought we had all the momentum on our side and in two innings everything just fell apart. When we were down 9-1, no one hung their heads and gave up. We just kept fighting and scored eight runs in that fourth inning and seven of them came with two outs. Then you had a feeling there was no chance we were going to lose that game.”

The Flyers will play top seed New Prague in the Class 3A state quarterfinals at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Mini Met Ballpark in Jordan. New Prague owns a 21-3 record and comes out of Section 2-3A.

“The great thing with baseball is that any team can win,” Kaddatz said. “One of the lines we’ve used all year is ‘the best team never wins, it’s always the team that plays the best.’ Which in other sports isn’t always the case. New Prague is a great test to start with. We know that they are going to be a very strong team with strong pitching. I think pitching and defense are their biggest strengths. We know that when we are clicking, our offense is as good as anyone’s and our pitchers match up with anyone in the state.”

Little Falls has been led by their two All-Stars seniors Beau Thoma and Matt Filippi.

Thoma, who is committed to playing basketball at the University of Minnesota-Morris, owns a team-leading 2.80 ERA, with 58 strikeouts over 45 innings pitched. He also leads the team in hitting with a .457 average with seven doubles, two home runs and 26 RBIs.

Filippi leads the Flyers in wins with eight. He earned the win in the second game against Rocori where he pitched five innings of relief for Thoma. Filippi holds a 3.02 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 53.1 innings pitched.

Filippi added seven doubles and two triples with 11 RBIs at the plate.

Gwost has struck out 56 batters over 39 innings with a 3.41 ERA and a 5-2 record. He’s also hit for a .446 average with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and 25 RBIs.

Senior Hudson Filippi has launched a team-leading three home runs to go along with 23 RBIs, seven doubles and a .390 average.

“The great thing about our team is that Hudson, Matt, Beau and Carter Gwost have all been leading our team,” Kaddatz said. “For most of the year, Beau, Carter Gwost and Hudson were all hitting .400. Our pitching has been really strong. The last two starts for Carter have been electric. Matt Filippi is just a competitor. He’s the kid you want on the mound to close the game or if the game is on the line. We’ve said that we have three aces that we can use.”

Kaddatz said his lineup has shown depth during the section run. Junior Garrett Lindberg owns a .313 average with three doubles. Senior Owen Bode hits for a .277 average with a double and five RBIs. Junior Carter Oothoudt has appeared in 25 games and scored 20 runs with 16 RBIs for the Flyers.

Oothoudt also pitched in eight games with a 4.20 ERA and eight strikeouts.

Joey Welinski also played in 25 games with six doubles, a triple and 10 RBIs.

“The great thing about this team is the bottom of the order has really stepped up,” Kaddatz said. “Every game it’s somebody different or it’s a group of them that are able to come through with multiple-hit games or a clutch hit. Owen Bode is a kid that was injured and is just starting to get back into the swing of it. Typically, in high school baseball, once you get past the fifth hitter things drop off a bit, but for us we’ve been solid 1-through-9.”

In other Class 3A quarterfinals, No. 2 seed St. Thomas Academy plays Grand Rapids, No. 3 Mahtomedi plays Bryon and No. 4 Monticello plays No. 5 Benilde-St. Margaret’s. All the quarterfinal and semifinal games are at Mini Met Ballpark with the quarterfinal losers playing in the consolation bracket Wednesday, June 14, at Chaska Athletic Park.

The Class 3A final is Friday, June 16, at CHS Field in St. Paul.

This season marks the 16th season the Flyers reach the state baseball tournament with the last appearance coming in 2019.

Kaddatz isn’t worried about his players on the big stage at state. The Flyers lost in the Section 8-3A final last year to Alexandria. Some of the players on the roster, including Matt Filippi, played on the hockey team which made state in 2021.

“It’ll be interesting to see how our kids react,” Kaddatz said. “A lot of them have been in big games in the past. Our hockey kids have played in section finals and the state tournament. A lot of these kids were on our roster last year when we made the section final. So they’ve been in big-game situations and I think our kids will rise to the occasion.”

Class 3A State Tournament

Matchups: No. 1 New Prague vs. Little Falls 3 p.m., No. 4 Monticello vs. No. 5 Benilde-St. Margaret’s 5:30 p.m., No. 2 St. Thomas Academy vs. Grand Rapids 10 a.m., No. 3 Mahtomedi vs. Bryon 12:30 p.m.

Where: Mini Met, Jordan

When: Tuesday, June 13

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.

