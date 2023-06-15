Baseball: Flyers state run comes to a close

CHASKA — Matt and Hudson Filippi shared the field one last time as Flyer teammates Wednesday, June 14,

The cousins were both seniors for Little Falls which saw its season end with an 11-3 loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the Class 3A State Consolations Semifinals at Chaska Athletic Park.

Matt Filippi ended his Flyer career with two hits and two runs scored in the loss. Hudson Filippi was 0-for-3, but recorded two hits in the state quarterfinals against New Prague Tuesday.

“It shows the years through all the youth programs and all the work we’ve done together,” Matt Filippi said about playing in state with his cousin. “It also shows the family bond and stuff like that. Playing in state was like the final topping on the cake and showed all the work we’ve done.”

Hudson Filippi added: “It’s been the dream since starting in T-ball when you are five years old — to make it to the state tournament. Growing up we saw two other Little Falls teams make the state tournament, so it’s always been a dream and a perfect closure to the season.”

Despite the two losses, Little Falls head coach Chad Kaddatz was proud with how his team played.

“It isn’t quite the way we saw things playing out and we didn’t play our best baseball the last few days, but you can’t let that overshadow what they’ve done this whole season,” he said. “These last couple of weeks they’ve played some unbelievable baseball and that’s what we will remember. It stings a little bit, but it’s been such a good season and such a great group of kids.”

BSM scored four runs in the top of the first off Little Falls starter Beau Thoma to take an early lead. Charles Gearen led the offensive attack for the Red Knights with three doubles and three RBIs.

Little Falls' Hudson Filippi makes a throw in the Class 3A state baseball tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Mini Met Ballpark in Jordan. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

Little Falls added a run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first. In the third inning, BSM plated two more runs on a balk and an error to take a 6-1 lead.

A Thoma single in the third inning scored Matt Filippi to make it a 6-2 game. The Red Knights again responded with two runs in the top of the fourth, which included Gearen’s third double.

Little Falls mounted its best scoring threat in the bottom of the fourth. With no outs, Charlie Smieja walked with the bases loaded to make it 8-3 and put the tying run on deck.

After a strikeout, Smieja got picked off first for the second out and Matt Filippi flew out to center to end the threat.

The Red Knights then put the Flyers away in the top of the fifth as they scored three runs on one hit to go ahead 11-3.

“Things that hadn’t happened all year for us happened on the biggest stage,” Kaddatz said. “I’m proud of how the kids kept going even in the last inning.”

Connor Armand earned the win and pitched five innings for the Red Knights and struck out seven. Thoma got charged with 10 runs in 4.1 innings in the loss.

Kaddatz was able to get all his seniors into the final game. The Flyers finish the season 19-8.

“This senior class has been such a big part of what we’ve done,” Kaddatz said. “From VFW to Legion they are all over it. We have been able to step back more as coaches because these seniors know what we expect and know what we want in drills and practice. It’s been a very easy team to coach. A talented senior class and they are baseball kids.”

Despite it being the last time the Filippi cousins will play in Flyer purple and gold. The two are continuing their baseball careers as teammates at Bemidji State University next year.

“It’s pretty exciting and we’ve been connected since we were five years old,” Matt Filippi said. “I’m kind of pumped to play together still.”

Hudson Filippi added: “It goes all the way back to playing wiffle ball in the backyard at grandma’s house. Now we are going to play at the next level together. That’s pretty exciting.”

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 11 9 2

Little Falls 3 8 2

WP: Connor Armand. LP: Beau Thoma. 2B: BSM-Charles Gearen (3), Jack Anderson.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.