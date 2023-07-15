Baseball: From player to coach, Fairbanks ready to be new head coach of Warriors

BRAINERD — Tom Fairbanks is set to become the new Brainerd head coach pending school board approval after he accepted the position Wednesday, July 12.

The 31-year-old Fairbanks is a 2010 Brainerd graduate and played for the legendary head coach Lowell Scearcy. Fairbanks made a state appearance with Warriors in his senior season in 2010.

He played his college ball at University of Wisconsin-Superior where he was All-Region First Team and All-American as a senior.

Last year, Fairbanks was the head coach of the Brainerd sophomore team as well as one of the varsity assistants in practice.

Fairbanks is the fourth Brainerd baseball head coach in its program history. He’s also the first alum to hold the position.

“I think being a Brainerd alum, who played in the program, I have a lot of pride in Brainerd baseball in what it has been and what it still could be,” Fairbanks said, in a phone interview Thursday, July 13. “I got to coach under coach Grams this spring and I think I just fell in love with baseball again and just being able to help the kids get better and see the joy on their faces when they play. When coach Grams stepped down, I immediately had interest and wanted to step up to be the leader of the program.”

Fairbanks said Scearcy and longtime Brainerd assistant Keith Peterson had big impacts on him as a player. He hopes he can add his own style from what he learned from both coaches.

“I’m hoping to continue what they built and what coach Grams was building before he stepped down,” Fairbanks said. “I think the practices that I had with coach Scearcy and coach Peterson is how I structured my practices and still will. I think they had simple practices and I think for baseball simple is key. Don’t make things too complicated and do a lot of repetition. I’ll try to add a little bit of individualization from there and try to work with kids on what they need to get better at, but still make it a team practice.”

Fairbanks said he was unaware he would be the first Brainerd alum to be the head coach.

“I’m honored,” he said. “I think it’s pretty cool. I’m proud of my baseball accomplishments and try to stay humble about it. I think it will be a positive for the kids. Having a coach that knows the kids, but also played the game successfully is going to be a good experience for them. I’m also just proud to be from Brainerd and I think it’s a great area. I think Brainerd is a baseball community and I think it has been historically. I think Lowell Scearcy and Keith Peterson paved the way for that and when people ask me if I got to play for them, I’m proud that I get to talk about Brainerd baseball and I’m proud to now lead it.”

Brainerd activities director Jack Freeman was impressed by Fairbanks’ infectious energy during the interview process.

“He comes into a room and he has contagious energy,” Freeman said. “I think he is going to bring a lot of passion to the program and a good deal of excitement for the program.”

A Brainerd graduate himself, Freeman knows the Brainerd baseball program has a great tradition, which Fairbanks was a part of.

“This program has a special history to it,” he said. “And Tom’s a product of that. As an alumni of this program he has such a high care factor for this program. That’s going to be a great thing moving forward and it leads to wanting to see this program be successful and I know he’s excited to get involved.”

Freeman added the applicant pool for the head coach position was strong.

“We were faced with a really tough decision,” he said. “And it’s a testament to how much this community cares about baseball and the pride they have in this program and how many people want to see it be successful.”

Fairbanks thinks the sophomore class he coached this spring has a lot of promise.

“That core group has a lot of potential,” Fairbanks said. “That first week coach (Mike) Bialka and I were at practice. Bialka looked at me and said this is the best group he’s seen come through as 10th graders in his six years. So, I think seeing that and being a varsity assistant and to see what a varsity program was like behind the scenes, I think it motivated me to be a varsity coach.”

Fairbanks was simple in how he described his coaching style.

“I think it has to be fun, but we have to do things professionally,” he said. “We have to look professional, but that can be fun too.”

He added he wants to build a culture in Brainerd at all levels.

“I hope to have an influence on the youth,” he said. “I want to meet with the coaches in the youth (programs) and help out with that at the parks and rec league and the travel league. We want to get numbers up and more kids out for baseball. I think we can create a fun baseball culture here and that starts at the youth, goes all the way up to the varsity level.”

