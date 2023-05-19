99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Baseball: Gabrielson homer helps Warriors split with Crush

The Brainerd Warriors hosted a doubleheader with St. Cloud Crush Thursday, May 18.

Wyatt Gabrielson
Wyatt Gabrielson
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:01 PM

BRAINERD — Wyatt Gabrielson was 2-for-3 with a double, home run, and four RBIs in a Game Two 8-5 victory for the Brainerd Warriors over the St. Cloud Crush as they split the Central Lakes Conference doubleheader Thursday, May 18.

Brody Lund was 3-3 with two runs and two RBIs in Game Two for the Warriors while Isaac Hanson and Keaton Lingenfelter each doubled.

Sawyer Hennessey picked up the win as he pitched all seven innings and gave up two earned runs to go along with two strikeouts.

Jon Benson hit a two-run double in the third inning as the Warriors lost 3-2 in Game One.

Hanson took the loss as he gave up three earned runs in five innings while striking out five.

Game One

Brainerd 2 3 0

St. Cloud 3 6 0

WP: Mezquita. LP: Isaac Hanson. 2B: Henry Hopkins, Jon Benson.

Game Two

St. Cloud 5 7 2

Brainerd 8 9 3

WP: Sawyer Hennessey. LP: Hess. 2B: Wyatt Gabrielson, Isaac Hanson, Keaton Lingenfelter, Brody Lund. HR: Wyatt Gabrielson. Conference: Brd 7-7, STC 8-2. Overall: Brd 7-10, SCT 8-5. Next: Brainerd at Buffalo 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 22.

By Dispatch staff report
