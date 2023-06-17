Baseball: Grams steps down as Warriors coach

BRAINERD — Trent Grams confirmed he resigned as the Brainerd Warriors head baseball coach in an interview with the Dispatch Monday, June 12.

Grams’ resignation comes after he led the Warriors to a 9-15 record this spring, which included two wins in the Section 8-4A playoffs as the No. 9 seed.

“I am pressing the pause button on coaching,” Grams said. “It is 100% family driven. I have two little daughters that as much as I get to coach my son and follow him around my daughters kind of get left out. The timing right now just feels right and it is 100% driven to being a better father and a better teacher.”

Grams spent five seasons as the Warriors’ varsity baseball coach. In 2019, he led the Warriors to a 12-7 record. After no season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Grams coached the Warriors to a 5-17 record in 2021 and a 6-14 record in 2022.

“Baseball in Brainerd is a very special thing,” Grams said. “It was my job to continue to make it that way and I feel very strongly that all the levels of baseball that are below the varsity level are thriving. The partnership with Brainerd and Baxter youth and travel baseball is very strong and I feel like baseball is just as important and exciting in the area as it was five years ago.”

This season saw Grams win his first playoff games as the Warriors coach. Brainerd entered as the No. 9 seed in the Section 8-4A playoffs and upset No. 8 seed Buffalo in the play-in.

After a loss to top-seed Bemidji, the Warriors upset No. 4 seed Moorhead to advance in the loser’s bracket before falling to the No. 2 Elk River Elks.

“That part is nice, but this was going to happen regardless of how the season ended,” Grams said of his resignation. “The best part of this season was knowing that we were playing our best baseball at the end of the season. We had the No. 1 seed on the ropes and lost to the No. 2 seed 3-2. The fact that it felt like the boys were playing great baseball at the right time is very rewarding.”

Grams will continue to coach the 16U Brainerd VFW this summer before hitting what he called “the pause button” on coaching.

Brainerd activities director Jack Freeman said in a statement the head baseball coach position will be posted this week.

“We appreciate all that coach Grams has done throughout his tenure as our head baseball coach,” Freeman stated. “During his time, he was highly involved in all aspects of our baseball program from youth, middle school, VFW and Legion. We are grateful for all of his time and contribution over the years. We wish him well and fully support him as he enjoys more time with his family.”

Freeman added Grams has worked to make sure whoever replaces him has all the tools available.

“Coach Grams has been incredibly helpful in ensuring a smooth transition of leadership and making sure we’re meeting the needs of all our student-athletes,” Freeman said. “We’ll shake some trees and see what applicants we can find as the next potential leader of this great program.”

Grams said the thing he’ll miss most about coaching is the kids.

“There’s a reason why you get into coaching and it’s the fact you get to work with high school students and it’s an honor to be able to work with them and try to make them better people,” Grams said. “The fact that they made this last year so enjoyable for me will never be forgotten.”

Grams also wanted to thank his wife Jennifer for her support during his last five years as a coach.

“She deserves more credit than I ever do for juggling our schedules around and the number of hours she sacrificed,” he said.

